Okay Faithful Reader, here's the deal. I know that I said two columns ago that I was going to start writing on topics in a series. I'm still going to do that. The week after I wrote that first column though, Bard Reed died. He was a friend I greatly admired, and I was compelled to write a tribute to him in this paper because it was his hometown paper and that seemed appropriate.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO