A boy is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Turlock. Turlock Police Department said the collision happened along the 900 block of Pioneer Avenue. While the investigation is still ongoing, police believe the child ran into the roadway while the vehicle was travelling south of Pioneer. Despite an effort by family friends to stop him, police said they weren't able to reach the boy before he was hit.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO