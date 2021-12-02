ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe On ‘Strange’ Relationship With Robert Pattinson After The Goblet Of Fire

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
Years before Robert Pattinson’s skyrocketed from his time playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, the actor was best known for playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Yet while Cedric and Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter shared some heart-racing experiences during the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth...

Robin Beach
1d ago

I dont think its unusual at all,we all work with people we dont have a personal relationship with.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

