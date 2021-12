Arsenal made much of my early formulative years in London growing up not too far from what was then Highbury magical, and experiencing the Invincible Season as it happened is something I’ll never forget (it was also my final year of my first stint in London before I moved out for the first time) – I was even back at the Emirates a few weeks ago to watch the Watford game in person, having spent much of the past two years back in London living about a mile away again. Even all these years later – the idea of as Arsene Wenger and Arsenal being one and the same are still basically inseparable, though two managers have since took charge. The fact that current manager Mikel Arteta recently opened dialogue with Wenger to discuss the possibility to return to the club doesn’t help.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO