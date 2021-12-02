ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooling For The Weekend – Storm Center Update Thursday PM December 2

By Scot Mundt
KELOLAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLight showers in northeast KELOLAND will slowly come to an end this evening. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as lows fall to the low and middle 30s. Winds will remain light. It will be a slightly cooler day tomorrow...

Comments / 0

