Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE: Antonio Conte's side look to bounce back from European embarrassment with a tricky test against promoted Bees

Never one to be knowingly understated, as the full-time whistle blew Antonio Conte howled into the night sky, punched the air in furious satisfaction, and wrapped his staff in a bearhug. Out on the pitch, his players celebrated and then clutched at their knees, their smiles broken by sharp breaths of air. “I’m dead, but I’m so happy,” Sergio Reguilon said, shortly after his rebound sealed an unconvincing and yet symbolic comeback against Leeds.It was the night Conte’s tenure truly began; an evolution set in motion over the course of 90 volatile minutes. In the first half, Spurs were...
