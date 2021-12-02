ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE: Antonio Conte's side look to bounce back from European embarrassment with a tricky test against promoted Bees

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham take on Brentford, looking to bounce back from European embarrassment, in front of their own fans at the Tottenham...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Player Ratings as Tottenham Hotspur register first victory under Antonio Conte as they win 2-0 against the Whites

At the end of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United fixture at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, here are our player ratings from the fixture. Following the sack of Nuno Espírito Santo, this was Antonio Conte’s first ever home game for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The manager played with three defenders against Leeds United but he couldn’t stop the goal in the first half. Leeds United were impressive throughout the half and the goal by Dan James was an icing on the cake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Antonio Conte fires top-four warning to rivals after Tottenham come from behind against Leeds

Leeds the better side before the break, taking a well deserved lead into half-time. Spurs transformed in second half, dominating the match and completing comeback. In the 88th minute with the game lulled, the crowd quietened and Tottenham apparently heading towards a win Antonio Conte turned to the home fans and furiously demanded some noise. A lot of noise. He got the response he wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham take small but significant step into Antonio Conte’s image

Never one to be knowingly understated, as the full-time whistle blew Antonio Conte howled into the night sky, punched the air in furious satisfaction, and wrapped his staff in a bearhug. Out on the pitch, his players celebrated and then clutched at their knees, their smiles broken by sharp breaths of air. “I’m dead, but I’m so happy,” Sergio Reguilon said, shortly after his rebound sealed an unconvincing and yet symbolic comeback against Leeds.It was the night Conte’s tenure truly began; an evolution set in motion over the course of 90 volatile minutes. In the first half, Spurs were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds result: Sergio Reguilon seals comeback and Antonio Conte’s first league win

As Tottenham trudged down the tunnel to a chorus of boos at half-time, Antonio Conte bowed his head and took a deep breath. He had spent the entire first half pointing and puffing, ranting and remonstrating, desperately trying to coax some intent – and basic coordination – from his players, who trailed Leeds by a goal and had failed to produce a shot on target in almost five hours.The team talk Conte delivered in the dressing room, though, promises to be a decisive turning point in Spurs’ season. When they emerged for the second half, Tottenham were inspired and irrepressible...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Antonio Conte
NBC Sports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham turnaround shows players are buying in

It’s still early days in the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur, but the Italian believes his new team is already making strides after a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds on Sunday…. Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Tottenham vs Leeds, as Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“Lot of road”- Conte gives honest verdict on Tottenham’s silverware chances after Mura embarrassment

Antonio Conte assess Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of winning a trophy following the loss vs NS Mura. Speaking in the post-match press conference following the loss against NS Mura (h/t Football.London), Antonio Conte gave his thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of winning silverware under his tutelage. Spurs suffered a shock 2-1 defeat, putting a dent in the club’s chances to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Antonio Conte insists no regrets taking Tottenham job

Antonio Conte insists he has no regrets taking the Tottenham job. Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport's Sportweek, Conte says he took the job with his eyes wide open. He stated, "I have never been afraid of challenges, I just need to have only a 1% chance of winning them to start my battle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Slovenian#Ns Mura#Burnley#Arsenal#The Champions League
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte impressed by Brentford rival Frank

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is wary facing Brentford tonight. Conte admits he's been impressed by Bees manager Thomas Frank. Reflecting on last week's Europa Conference League defeat at NS Mura, Conte began: "We were all angry. It was a bad effort and it was not a good match for us, but now we have to move on. We have a game against Brentford and we know it's a good team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talking to BBC Sport: "It was a good win. To get three points today was very important. If you are not prepared to play against Brentford you can suffer. We played a good game with the right intensity. We had many chances to improve the result but we have to be satisfied with the performance. The points are important for the confidence of our fans and for ourselves and to believe in the work that we are doing every day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Son Heung-min 'loves Antonio Conte's passion' and insists the Tottenham manager's enthusiasm gave the players the 'boost' they needed to overcome Brentford

Son Heung-min says he 'loves' Antonio Conte's passion on the sideline and insists the Tottenham manager's energy is 'very helpful' for the players on the pitch. Son helped Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 on Thursday evening after scoring their second goal of the game following a 12th-minute own goal from right wing-back Sergi Canos.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Spurs go sixth after making it back-to-back wins under Antonio Conte in Premier League

Tottenham earned back-to-back Premier League wins under Antonio Conte for the first time as a 2-0 victory over Brentford moved them up to within two points of the top four. With Sunday's postponement at Burnley denying Spurs the chance to respond to last Thursday's embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat at NS Mura, their first-ever top-flight meeting with Brentford presented Conte's men with the opportunity to bounce back - and it was one they seized.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Glenn Hoddle praises Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp after 'his best game yet' as Spurs beat Brentford - but boss Antonio Conte calls for young midfielder to improve with the ball

Glenn Hoddle has lavished praise on Tottenham star Oliver Skipp after a positive performance in his side's win against Brentford - but manager Antonio Conte insisted he needs to improve with the ball. Conte's side eased past the Bees on Thursday evening, with a Sergi Canos own goal and Son...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte says he is keen for Tottenham to 'exploit' their good form against Norwich as they bid to stay in touch with the top four - but insists his side must focus 'game by game' and 'look at ourselves'

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to exploit their position in the race for the Premier League top four against Norwich. Spurs find themselves back in the mix for Champions League qualification after two wins and a draw from Conte's first three games in charge. They are two points behind West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy