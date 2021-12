(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana’s higher education commissioner gives the state a “B or B-minus” in its efforts to create a better-educated workforce. Teresa Lubbers announced last week she’ll step down at the end of the legislative session, after 12 years on the job. She tells WISH-TV Indiana has made significant progress toward its goal of 60% of adults with a degree or certificate. The state has improved from about one-third of adults with more than a high school diploma in 2008 to just under half. But the state’s running out of time to meet its 60% target in four more years.

