There has been a noticeable absence from The Wendy Williams Show and the rumors about the talk show host continue to run wild. Wendy Williams is a character that has dominated the radio and talk show circuit for decades, but in recent years, there have been several distressing reports about her health. There was the ongoing recovery from drug and alcohol abuse that landed Williams in a sober living home amid the divorce from her ex-husband. Later, Williams shared she was experiencing medical issues related to Graves' Disease.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO