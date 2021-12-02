ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Enter the holiday season with these beautiful heels from Zappos

By Editorial staff
mcutimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this item as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and purchase something below. Rock around the Christmas tree! The holidays are finally here and we are ready to celebrate it. Let the festivities begin! But before we mix and...

mcutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
In Style

The Expensive Denim Jennifer Aniston Swears by Is Part of Major Pre-Black Friday Markdowns at Nordstrom

The best thing about Black Friday this year is that so many deals are already live, so we can actually treat this major shopping period as a marathon, and not a sprint. That being said, we have to be strategic, and we've personally started by sifting through the more than 20,000 deals at Nordstrom's major Black Friday blowout that started the other week.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos#Holiday Season#Us Weekly#Best Gifts
wfla.com

Best red puff-sleeve dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Puff sleeves were reintroduced to fashion in 2018 and have been increasing in popularity since. From the streets to the runways, everyone is rocking the puff-sleeve look. Exlura’s Womens Square Neck Dress combines the vibrant color with dramatic sleeves to make a casual above-the-knee dress. This outfit is a classic you can enhance with any necklace or headpiece.
APPAREL
WCNC

Get Culler Beauty foundation for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Culler Beauty self adjusting foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. The foundation automatically matches your skin color each and every time. As you apply Culler Beauty Foundation, the secret color beads release the formula along with an SPF 50 and natural silicates which keep your skin looking fresh and safe from sun damage. This foundation is very light weight and has an amazing silky smooth texture that goes on super easy and gives you a nice shine-free matt finish that looks very natural.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX21News.com

Find the perfect gift this holiday season from Hidemasters Leather!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the men in your life and have no idea what to buy, whether that be a boyfriend, husband, or brother, a local shop may be the right place for you! Krista Witiak recently caught up with Joe White, the owner of Hidemasters Leather, on what they’re offering this holiday season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TODAY.com

20 best sherpa jackets, shoes and other clothes for fall

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As the...
APPAREL
Wicked Local

Shop local this holiday season with handmade gifts from Made in Burlington

Supply chain problems got you down? Worried about holiday shopping? Don’t worry, Laurena Smith, owner and creator of Made in Burlington, has got you covered. The Burlington resident is a crafter, making paint kits and cute onesies, painted wine glasses and other lovely gift items. And when the pandemic put a hold on holiday craft fairs in November 2020, she created a Facebook page called Made in Burlington to give other crafters a place to connect with folks seeking to purchase handmade items and support local small businesses. By last Christmas, the page had 40 crafters and more than 500 members. And, after the success of an outdoor handmade goods marketplace last summer, Smith got the idea for a brick and mortar holiday shop. Shortly, Made in Burlington opened its doors as a pop-up shop at the Wayside Commons.
BURLINGTON, MA
Real Simple

Amazon Shoppers Are Dubbing This the 'Perfect Sweater'—and It's Only $22

Just like a great long-sleeve T-shirt, a classic sweater can be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. It's an item you can wear with jeans on a casual Saturday just as easily as you can pair it with a skirt, tights, and heels for a holiday party. The search for such a multifaceted piece can be lengthy, but Amazon shoppers are eager to point out this standout turtleneck sweater that already has more than 3,200 five-star ratings.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Beauty Fundraisers

Support Creatives is a nonprofit organization that primarily helps beauty industry workers, 'Holiday Beauty Bash' is an annual holiday beauty fundraiser dedicated to supporting this cause. The bash this year will be digital and will feature 20 top beauty industry artists from around the world. There will be a variety...
ADVOCACY
PopSugar

Travel-Friendly Beauty Products You'll Want in Your Suitcase This Holiday Season

If you're only traveling for a few days this holiday season, chances are you don't really need to pack full-size versions of the skin-care and body-care products in your bathroom vanity and shower. Plus, if you also plan on packing clothes, shoes, and gifts for your loved ones, you probably won't be able to fit all those products in a single carry-on suitcase anyway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
who13.com

Hello Beautiful: holiday hair

It’s time to get your hair ready for the holidays. Karla Hauptly shares how to create a great base of curls and then dress it up. You can follow Karla Hauptly on Facebook and Instagram or visit karladoesmyhair.com.
HAIR CARE
WSAV-TV

Party Me Pretty: Holiday beauty trends from Megan Thomas Head

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Want to know what’s hot right now when it comes to holiday beauty trends?. Lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help you get ready with these wonderful products. Learn more about Merle Norman Cosmetics‘ first foray into the world of clean skincare with Aqua...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy