Enter the holiday season with these beautiful heels from Zappos

Supply chain problems got you down? Worried about holiday shopping? Don’t worry, Laurena Smith, owner and creator of Made in Burlington, has got you covered. The Burlington resident is a crafter, making paint kits and cute onesies, painted wine glasses and other lovely gift items. And when the pandemic put a hold on holiday craft fairs in November 2020, she created a Facebook page called Made in Burlington to give other crafters a place to connect with folks seeking to purchase handmade items and support local small businesses. By last Christmas, the page had 40 crafters and more than 500 members. And, after the success of an outdoor handmade goods marketplace last summer, Smith got the idea for a brick and mortar holiday shop. Shortly, Made in Burlington opened its doors as a pop-up shop at the Wayside Commons.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO