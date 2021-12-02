ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glidden Visiting Professor Odirile helps establish experiential learning partnership with Botswana

By Kim Barlag
ohio.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lucky Wakantse Odirile, director of The Careers and Counselling Centre at the University of Botswana, is completing her first semester at Ohio University as a Robert and Rene Glidden Visiting Professor in The Patton College of Education. She is here for the 2021-22 academic year. Odirile has more...

