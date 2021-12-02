ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The...

investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; Kroger Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.84% to 34,649.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 15,347.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,580.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,573,120 cases with around 805,000 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,606,540 cases and 469,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,105,870 COVID-19 cases with 615,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,915,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,245,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: DocuSign Drops Following Weak Revenue Forecast; Longeveron Shares Climb

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,512.05 while the NASDAQ fell 2.28% to 15,029.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.13% to 4,525.40. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Paces Stock Market Rebound As Boeing Soars; Nasdaq Lags As Apple Falls

Stocks rebounded Thursday from the prior session's sell-off, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average led with a 600-point gain to retake a key support line. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 1.8% to reclaim its 200-day moving average, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, jumping 2.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
theedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Dec 3): Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than 2%, as mixed jobs data, uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the path of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening weighed. The S&P 500 technology index slid 1.9%, leading losses...
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 dips on Friday, stocks head for losing week from omicron fears

The S&P 500 dipped in volatile trading on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 40 points, dragged down by a 2% loss in Boeing. The S&P...
stockxpo.com

Stock futures gain on Friday to close out volatile week triggered by omicron fears

Stock futures rose in early trading Friday, despite a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 100 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares rose 22.75% to $4.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million. Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares increased by 16.73% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares increased by 9.94% to $11.5. The company's...
ETF Focus

More Than Half Of S&P 500 Stocks Now Trade Below Their 200-Day Moving Average

If you use the 200-day moving average as a buy/sell signal in your trading, you need to be aware of what just happened today. We've talked about market breadth a lot over the past few months. With mega-cap growth names still providing market leadership, the S&P 500 level is masking some of the underlying market weakness below the surface. The benchmark index is still trading about 5% above its 200-day moving average, but the average component doesn't look nearly as bullish.
AOL Corp

Wall St falls in choppy trading as tech stocks slide

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost ground in morning trade on Friday, with technology stocks dragging the main indexes lower, as fears around inflation and the Omicron variant fueled volatile trading. The S&P 500 technology index tumbled 1.5%, leading losses among the 11 major sectors. Shares in Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft and...
Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Hammered On Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears; Salesforce, Snowflake, DocuSign, Xpeng In Focus: Weekly Review

The stock market rally came under heavy pressure, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking key support levels, despite rallies on Monday and Thursday. Fed chief Jerome Powell took a more-hawkish tone, signaling that he's open to a faster bond taper. Omicron Covid fears also weighed on the market. OPEC+ decided to keep boosting output slowly as planned, despite the recent tumble in crude oil prices. Snowflake (SNOW) surged on earnings, but several other software makers dived, including Salesforce.com (CRM), DocuSign (DOCU) and Zscaler (ZS). Marvell Technology (MRVL) skyrocketed on earnings. China EV sales were strong but Xpeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) plunged amid delisting fears.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.73% to $306.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $190.77 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
