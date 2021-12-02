ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick celebrates Hanukkah with his children

By Editorial staff
mcutimes.com
 1 day ago

KUWTK star Scott Disick took to Instagram to show how he and his three children celebrate Hanukkah. The four light the candles on the menorah. Agree with the Kardashians alum Scott Disick celebrated Hanukkah this week with his three children. Scott has been in the tabloids a lot lately since his...

mcutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler shades rocker & Kourtney Kardashian as she says she ‘hopes they get good ratings’

TRAVIS Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shaded the rocker and Kourtney Kardashian. The 46-year-old said she “hopes they get good ratings.”. Shanna threw shade at her ex Travis and his new fiancee KourtneyCredit: Instagram/Shanna Moakler. Shanna wasn’t subtle about throwing shade at Travis, 45, and his new fiancée Kourtney, 42, while...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Khloe Kardashian After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis Barker: ‘So Gorg’

Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Travis Barker’s Daughter & Stepdaughter In Matching Puffy Jackets

Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets. Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
E! News

Scott Disick Spotted Out With 2 Women During Late Night Dinner

Watch: Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke. It's not easy keeping up with Scott Disick. On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the 38-year-old reality star was photographed outside celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, where he has often brought dates, with a brunette. E! News has not verified the identity of the woman, who was all smiles as they walked closely together, almost holding hands.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shanna Moakler’s Ex Responds Amidst Claims That Travis Barker Raised His Daughter Atiana

Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock, a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Social Media Marketing#Reign
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Does NOT Want Scott Disick At Her Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian is currently in engagement bliss with her fiance Travis Barker. In October, he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. There was champagne and red rose petals in the sand. It sounds like something out of a movie. Except that’s the couple’s life. They’ve been on...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Commentator Implies She Spends More Time With Travis Barker Than Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been giving life back to the concept of “public displays of affection.” On social media, the two haven’t hesitated to post their macking from all sorts of locales: vacations, work gigs and even quarantine. It has since led to Kardashian taking the ultimate leap by consenting to marry the Blink-182 drummer. However, a commentator online implied on one post that the reality star spends more time with Barker than her three kids, and she ain’t having it.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Pete Davidson to Divert Attention From Kourtney's Engagement

Some social media critics believe that the SKIMS founder is jealous of the attention her sister Kourtney Kardashian's got for her engagement to Travis Barker. AceShowbiz - Amid the rumored heated romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, there are some who don't believe that they are dating. Weighing in on the stars' relationship rumors, these people have accused the reality TV star of using the comedian for sensation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy