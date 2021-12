An Alabama man who said he witnessed the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has admitted committing a misdemeanor. Phillip Bromley, of Sterrett, pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with intent to impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of government business. He could face up to one year in prison, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said at the plea agreement hearing.

