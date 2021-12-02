Tesla Introduces $ 1,900 Cyberquad for Kids with 15-mile range

Thrill the child in your life with the Tesla x Radio Flyer Cyberquad for Kids. This four-wheel ATV has a Cybertruck-inspired design with its geometric lines and LED light bars for the headlight and taillight. What’s more, it runs on a 36-volt lithium-ion battery which provides fast acceleration and 15 miles of range. Even better, the battery charges 3 times faster than lead acid batteries. The rider has complete control of the ATV thanks to the variable speed thumb throttle, which takes the vehicle up to 10 mph. And when it comes to stopping, the rear disc brake has serious tread, giving the rider traction on all terrains. Moreover, riders stay comfortable with the rear shock suspension system. It absorbs bumps and adjusts to different riders’ weights. Furthermore, the steel frame, rugged air tires, and parental speed control ensure your child’s ride is safe.

