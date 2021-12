According to a new Marvel Comics teaser, the next era of X-Men comics begins in March 2022. Following the success of House of X/Powers of X and Reign of X, the next initiative arriving in the X-Men line is Destiny of X. While details on what exactly Destiny of X will entail, the teaser image keeps things simplistic with a two-line quote from Irene Adler, aka Mystique's lover and the precog known as Destiny. Taking into consideration what we know about Destiny's current status in the X-Men, Destiny of X may not be as celebratory as its predecessors.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO