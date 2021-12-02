ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale Partially Leaks

By Noam Radcliffe
 2 days ago
Part of Fortnite Chapter 2's massive finale has leaked online, showing what will happen to the island and teasing the appearance of a new island entirely. The Fortnite Chapter 2 finale, "The End," is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Epic Games says players will take...

