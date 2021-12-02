NWQWM Financial Report

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection has reported its unaudited financial results and business highlights for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021. Financial highlights include total revenue reaching an estimated $2.1 million, which is 55.3% over the same period in 2020, and gross profit margin totaling 59.3%, representing an 8.8% increase from the year before. In addition, the average selling price of ANPC’s CDA-based tests was $71.6, an increase of 72.3% from 2020. In addition, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.8 million for the nine-month period. Business highlights included AnPac’s acquisition of 60% equity interest in Anpai (Shanghai) Health Management Consulting Co. Ltd. as well as continued validation regarding the efficacy of its CDA testing obtained through clinical study follow-ups.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO