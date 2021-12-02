ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NWQWM Financial Report

By Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
kbnd.com
 2 days ago

The major stock averages fell sharply yesterday, giving up solid gains earlier in the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of omicron in the U.S. Companies added jobs at a robust pace in...

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 12th month in November as inflation expectations rose, causing new business orders to fall by their fastest in a year, a survey showed on Sunday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 48.7...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. labor market tightening; jobless rate flirts with pre-pandemic lows

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in November amid job losses at retailers and in local government education, but the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%, suggesting the labor market was rapidly tightening. The four-tenths-of-a-percentage-point drop in the jobless rate from October reported...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Adp#Nwqwm Financial Report#Omicron
Washington Post

The U.S. has added nearly 1 million more jobs in 2021 than initially reported

The economic news that came first thing Friday morning was not what President Biden had hoped: the country added only 210,000 jobs in November, well below expectations and below the pace needed to replace the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic. But in 2021, the anodyne qualifier that the numbers are subject to revision is more important than ever. The odds are good that the November total is being underreported — as happened nearly every other month this year.
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

WASHINGTON — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, overtaking a record that was set the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from the October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
ECONOMY
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 28,000, but still low at 222,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Week

U.S. adds only 210,000 jobs in November, below expectations

The U.S. jobs report for November has come in significantly under expectations. The Labor Department said Friday the United States economy added 210,000 jobs in November, and the unemployment rate declined to 4.2 percent. The number of jobs gained fell short of economists' expectations that 573,000 would be added, according to CNBC.
ECONOMY
Business Wire

Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended October 31, 2021. Revenue for the quarter was $334.4 million, representing 110% year-over-year growth. Product revenue for the quarter was $312.5 million, representing 110% year-over-year growth. Remaining performance obligations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
averyjournal.com

RedHill Biopharma Reports Operational Highlights and Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RedHill Accelerates its Two Advanced COVID-19 Pill Clinical Programs in Light of their Potential Against Omicron. Acting independently of spike protein mutation, opaganib and RHB-107's unique host-targeted mechanisms of action hold potential versus Omicron and other variants. -- Phase 2/3 study sub-population analysis demonstrated a 62% reduction in mortality in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Forecast For U.S. Construction Industry: 3.7% Annual Growth

The U.S. construction industry is expected to grow 1.8% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022 before it registers an average annual growth rate of 3.7%. The U.S. construction industry is expected to grow 1.8% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022. After 2022, it registers an average annual growth rate of...
CONSTRUCTION
Benzinga

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Releases Financial, Operations Report for Latest Period

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection has reported its unaudited financial results and business highlights for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021. Financial highlights include total revenue reaching an estimated $2.1 million, which is 55.3% over the same period in 2020, and gross profit margin totaling 59.3%, representing an 8.8% increase from the year before. In addition, the average selling price of ANPC’s CDA-based tests was $71.6, an increase of 72.3% from 2020. In addition, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.8 million for the nine-month period. Business highlights included AnPac’s acquisition of 60% equity interest in Anpai (Shanghai) Health Management Consulting Co. Ltd. as well as continued validation regarding the efficacy of its CDA testing obtained through clinical study follow-ups.
MARKETS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Report shows financial earnings from Tyler's largest employers

Tyler’s largest employers reported improved financial results compared with a year ago in recent quarterly updates, as the country continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19. • Meat processor Sanderson Farms reported sales of $1.35 billion, up from $957 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Auto insurance shopping rate drops in Q3 – LexisNexis

The annual US auto insurance shopping growth rate decreased to -3.9% in the third quarter, according to the latest edition of the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Insurance Demand Meter. New policy growth also hit a two-year low, falling to -7.3% during the quarter. While negative growth rates have been unusual over...
ECONOMY
orthospinenews.com

Paragon 28 Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2021 Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Guidance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today reported financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Financial Highlights. Net revenue $35.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing 18%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy