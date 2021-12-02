This test will score how high your antibody levels are against COVID-19

CLERMONT, Fla. — With the new omicron variant now spreading across the U.S. many people may be wondering how much protection they actually have from COVID-19.

A medical testing lab in Clermont is now helping people answer that question with a new test they say provides a much deeper dive than a standard antibody test.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It involves a blood test. And after the blood is analyzed, it breaks down the findings to let people know how much immunity they have whether that be from natural infection or from the vaccine.

Dr. Leonel Edwards, medical director of Physicians Stat Lab, believes it gives people more information as they decide when to get vaccinated or get a booster.

A score of 30 or above on the test means your body’s immune system is activated, and the higher the number, like 87 in an example, the more robust that response.

“One interesting finding that we are seeing is that even though you’re vaccinated, you may actually not produce neutralizing antibodies, which normally protects you,” Edwards said.

Edwards said so far around 20% of those tested who are vaccinated do not have good antibody response.

The lab said the test is covered by Medicare and many private insurance companies. For others, it costs under $200 for them to collect the blood sample and do the test.