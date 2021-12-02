ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly an hour after shooting the 81-year-old … and video shows him handcuffed to a wheelchair after being taken into custody. According to cops, Aariel Maynor traveled from...

www.foxbangor.com

#Shooting#Murder#Hollywood Hills#Beverly Hills
The Independent

Off-duty police officer accused of hitting and killing nurse and taking body home to discuss with mom before calling 911

An off-duty police officer allegedly hit and killed a man with his car, but rather than reporting the tragedy to 911 or his law enforcement colleagues, he instead drove home with the body and talked the situation over with his parents, according to authorities. Louis Santiago, a police officer in Newark, New Jersey, is facing several charges that include reckless vehicular homicide and desecrating human remains after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run on 1 November, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office. Both Mr Santiago's mother and another passenger in the car on the night of the accident are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video camera captured Oxford school shooting suspect coming out from the bathroom and firing at random

The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, which has now resulted in four deaths, came out firing from a bathroom, authorities have said after reviewing surveillance footage. The Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Wednesday that law enforcement officials were going through hours of video from cameras across the school to map the suspect’s actions, but said that his targets “appeared random”, according to The New York Times. He added that the shootings were “absolutely brutally cold-hearted” but that no motive has been identified. The suspect was being held at a juvenile detention centre as of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Harlem Man Sprayed With Unknown Substance, Struck With Stick During Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Suspect Who Shot Himself in Foot in Attempted Hollywood Hills Robbery Linked to Avant Fatal Shooting

Avant fatal shooting suspect is same man who shot himself in foot during attempted Hollywood Hills robbery.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The man who shot himself in the foot during an attempted robbery on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, 81, roughly an hour earlier in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Jackie Avant Killing Suspect Arrested, Police Say, After Shooting Himself In Foot

A suspect in yesterday’s shooting death of Jackie Avant is in police custody, Beverly Hills police announced this afternoon. Police identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Los Angeles man, Aariel Maynor. The suspect was caught during a second robbery an hour after leaving the Avant residence. Maynor apparently had accidentally shot himself in the foot. At a press briefing this afternoon, Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor has an extensive criminal record and is on parole, and was in possession of an AR-15 rifle when he was arrested at the site of the second robbery. LAPD were called to a Beachwood...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily News

Man shot dead in Brooklyn home following attempted robbery of two duffel bags of marijuana: NYPD

Two men were shot, one fatally, during a massive marijuana robbery inside a Brooklyn home early Friday, police sources said. Three suspects who drove up in an Infiniti confronted the victims inside, shooting a 46-year-old man in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man in the right leg, police said. The suspects then ran off, leaving the car behind and two large duffle bags filled with reefer, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

Oprah On Shooting Death Of Jacqueline Avant: ‘Numbed And In Shock’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oprah Winfrey has issued a response to the slaying of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday. Police tape blocks access to the 1100 block of Maytor Place in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021. (Getty Images) The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Mother of toddler who was killed by stray bullet appeals to public to locate gunman: ‘I want everybody’s help’

The mother of a toddler killed in his car seat by a stray bullet during a gun battle on a California highway has broken her silence on the tragic killing.Jasper Wu died after being struck the gunshot as his family drove on the highway in Oakland, California, last week.The 23-month-old was asleep in his car seat when the bullet from a shootout hit the vehicle, being driven by his mother, Cherry An.Police are investigating the shooting but admit they do not have any suspects.The family was heading from San Francisco to their home in Fremont when the tragedy unfolded...
PUBLIC SAFETY

