Conservative group targeting Kelly, Hassan, Cortez Masto in multi-million-dollar ad blitz

A conservative group is targeting Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) in a multi-million-dollar ad blitz.

America Next is spearheading a $2.8 million ad buy in high-priced media markets, where advertisements will air during college football’s highly anticipated championship games, according to Axios.

The ads are reportedly set to air during the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC championship football games, and are meant to combat the Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate package, which the House passed last month.

Kelly, Hassen and Cortez Masto are all up for reelection in 2022.

“People in New Hampshire, Arizona and Nevada believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President,” said former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), who founded America Next, according to Axios.

The ad that will air in Arizona urges constituents to tell Kelly to “put the brakes on Joe Biden,” bringing attention to his immigration policies.

“Vote no on Biden’s budget busting amnesty bill,” the narrator of the ad says.

In New Hampshire, an ad dubbed “Mr. New Yorker” is urging constituents to tell Hassan to “vote no on Biden’s build back millionaires plan” because of objections to the proposed changes for state and local tax deductions that are included in the bill.

The ad that is running in Nevada also urges constituents to tell Masto to “put the brakes on Joe Biden,” pointing out rising inflation and increased prices.

The large ad blitz comes as political groups are beginning to look towards next year’s midterm elections, when both parties will look to take control of the House and Senate.

The races are gearing up to be competitive contests, with a number of challengers already in the race and some incumbents calling it quits, opening up seats nationwide.