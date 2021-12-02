ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative group targeting Kelly, Hassan, Cortez Masto in multi-million-dollar ad blitz

By Mychael Schnell
 1 day ago
A conservative group is targeting Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) in a multi-million-dollar ad blitz.

America Next is spearheading a $2.8 million ad buy in high-priced media markets, where advertisements will air during college football’s highly anticipated championship games, according to Axios.

The ads are reportedly set to air during the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC championship football games, and are meant to combat the Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate package, which the House passed last month.

Kelly, Hassen and Cortez Masto are all up for reelection in 2022.

“People in New Hampshire, Arizona and Nevada believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President,” said former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), who founded America Next, according to Axios.

The ad that will air in Arizona urges constituents to tell Kelly to “put the brakes on Joe Biden,” bringing attention to his immigration policies.

“Vote no on Biden’s budget busting amnesty bill,” the narrator of the ad says.

In New Hampshire, an ad dubbed “Mr. New Yorker” is urging constituents to tell Hassan to “vote no on Biden’s build back millionaires plan” because of objections to the proposed changes for state and local tax deductions that are included in the bill.

The ad that is running in Nevada also urges constituents to tell Masto to “put the brakes on Joe Biden,” pointing out rising inflation and increased prices.

The large ad blitz comes as political groups are beginning to look towards next year’s midterm elections, when both parties will look to take control of the House and Senate.

The races are gearing up to be competitive contests, with a number of challengers already in the race and some incumbents calling it quits, opening up seats nationwide.

KOLO TV Reno

Sen. Cortez Masto weighs in on abortion rights case headed to SCOTUS

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The supreme court and the country face a pivotal moment for abortion rights. After fifty years as law, the supreme court will hear oral arguments Wednesday that threatens to overturn Roe-v- Wade. Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization involves a Mississippi law which would ban abortions...
RENO, NV
95.3 MNC

Biden signs veteran health legislation introduced by Sen. Braun

Senator Mike Braun helped introduce a new piece of legislation for veterans that was signed into law on Tuesday. The Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act was signed by President Biden. It’s a piece of bipartisan. legislation that was introduced by Braun and Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Trial Court Pick Dale Ho Target of Conservative Ad (1)

Judicial Crisis Network said it launched a $300,000 ad buy about nominee. Ho directs of the ACLU’s voting rights project, is pick for New York court. A conservative group is targeting U.S. district court nominee and ACLU voting rights lawyer Dale Ho with an ad accusing him of being a “career puppet for left-wing, dark money groups.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
knpr

Where can Las Vegas build affordable housing? Cortez Masto eyes public lands

A bill introduced by Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto would allow Clark County to develop 30,633 acres of public lands in the Hidden Valley south of Las Vegas. The Hidden Valley south of Las Vegas is an open, dry stretch of desert scrub and craggy, beige mountains. It’s public land. For some, it might look like a landscape from the movie Dune. But Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, sees it as part of an iconic, and fragile, ecosystem.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
