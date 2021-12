Mobile app stores are naturally designed to be used on mobile devices, but there will always come a time when one might want or even need to browse the catalog on a desktop or laptop. Unlike the iOS App Store, Google’s Play Store has always been “web-friendly,” allowing people to search what Google has to offer and even install Android apps from a web browser. Google Play Store on the Web, however, hasn’t exactly caught up with the rest of the company’s design changes. That’s finally happening really soon, but it’s a change that might not sit well with everyone.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO