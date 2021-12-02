ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Now the Feds Are Looking Into Cuomo’s Alleged Sexual Harassment

By Kana Ruhalter
 1 day ago
Federal authorities are probing the sexual harassment allegations that brought down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post reports. The revelation was buried in a legal services contract from the New York State...

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Blasts Segregation-Abortion Comparisons

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund issued a scathing statement Thursday on the comparison of the current abortion rights case before the Supreme Court to racial desegregation cases. Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said, “An accurate command of American history makes clear that there is and should be no comparison between Roe and Plessy… Roe recognized a fundamental right; Plessy was an affront to the very idea of universal individual rights and equality in the United States.” During oral arguments before the court this week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade and half a century of case law on abortion rights, Mississippi’s solicitor general said the high court had reversed its decisions before, likening the current case to Brown v. Board of Education, which overruled Plessy v. Ferguson on segregation.
NYT, CNN, ABC File Legal Brief Supporting Steve Bannon Releasing Jan. 6 Docs

The nation’s most prominent media organizations joined a legal brief in support of Steve Bannon’s right to release 1,000 pages of documents relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, CNN, NBC, CBS, and Dow Jones argued that constraining the public release of the documents the former Trump aide’s lawyers have accessed via legal discovery would run counter to the First Amendment. Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress as part of his refusal to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the attempted insurrection. The Justice Department filed in mid-November to bar Bannon from releasing the documents.
Bogus Anti-Vaccine Ad in NYC Lists 10 Bizarre Reasons to Be Anti-Vaxx: ‘It Could Kill You”

A New York City faux public service announcement that looked exactly like one of the many other pro-vaccine ads plastered around the city actually turned out to be anti-vax propaganda upon a closer look. The New York Times reports the misleading ad, located at a bus stop in Brooklyn, lists 10 ridiculous reasons to not get vaccinated, including that “it could kill you” and “protect our children.” Though it isn’t clear who exactly put up the sign, the company LG Media is listed on the bottom right corner. Seth Stein, a spokesman for New York City’s Department of Transportation, promised the conspiracy theory-peddling ad was being taken down immediately and that an investigation is underway. “Disinformation has no place in our city, or our street furniture,” said Stein.
NYPD in Standoff With Man Pacing Outside UN Headquarters With Shotgun

Officers with the NYPD have swarmed the area surrounding the United Nations headquarters after reports surfaced of a man with a long firearm pacing outside the building. The armed man can be seen in bystander footage walking back and forth in front of the flags outside the building. Law enforcement officials said the man appeared to be muttering to himself. A nearby unattended backpack has prompted a precautionary response from the city’s bomb squad, sources told CNN, with bomb-sniffing dogs appearing to sweep a several-block radius around the building. United Nations employees have been asked to shelter in place, according to a journalist with the UN News Center.
Ex-Marine Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Charges After Saying He ‘50/50’ Regrets It

A former Marine from Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, faces up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. According to court documents, he was caught on bodycam footage striking two officers, one with the Metropolitan Police Department and another with the U.S. Capitol Police. A criminal complaint notes that, when an investigator “asked if Creek regretted his conduct on Jan. 6, he responded: ‘50/50.’”
