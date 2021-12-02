Now the Feds Are Looking Into Cuomo’s Alleged Sexual Harassment

A New York City faux public service announcement that looked exactly like one of the many other pro-vaccine ads plastered around the city actually turned out to be anti-vax propaganda upon a closer look. The New York Times reports the misleading ad, located at a bus stop in Brooklyn, lists 10 ridiculous reasons to not get vaccinated, including that “it could kill you” and “protect our children.” Though it isn’t clear who exactly put up the sign, the company LG Media is listed on the bottom right corner. Seth Stein, a spokesman for New York City’s Department of Transportation, promised the conspiracy theory-peddling ad was being taken down immediately and that an investigation is underway. “Disinformation has no place in our city, or our street furniture,” said Stein.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO