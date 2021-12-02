ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL suspends Tom Brady's Buccaneers teammates Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for three games without pay for lying about their COVID-19 vaccination status

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and two other players have been suspended three games without pay by the league for misrepresenting their vaccination statuses.

Brown was previously accused by his personal chef of attempting to pay for a fake COVID-19 vaccine card before the season in an effort to skirt the NFL's rules for unvaccinated players.

Along with Brown, one of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets, two other players were suspended three games without pay: Bucs safety Mike Edwards and free agent receiver John Franklin III, who was released by Tampa Bay earlier this year.

The league hasn't specified the allegations against the players. An NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for clarification on the accusations against Brown, Edwards, and Franklin III.

The suspensions are effective immediately and the players have waived their right to appeal. Franklin can only serve his suspension if and when he is signed by another team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlztE_0dCaazVJ00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was suspended three games without pay on Thursday for misrepresenting his vaccine status
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPGH1_0dCaazVJ00
Brown's Tampa Bay teammate, safety Mike Edwards (left), and free agent John Franklin III (right), a former Buccaneers receiver, were also suspended three games apiece. Franklin can only be forced to serve that suspension if a team signs him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbZDQ_0dCaazVJ00

Brown, Edwards, and Franklin III were all represented by the NFL Players Association to review the recent allegations, which were not specified in the NFL's press release, other than to say they misrepresented 'their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols.'

A subsequent review supported the allegations.

'The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority,' the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. 'The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic.

'The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkdMl_0dCaazVJ00
Brown's former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, claimed Brown's girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau (pictured), texted him, asking for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Brown was allegedly interested in paying his personal chef $500 for a fake COVID-19 vaccination card so he could avoid the league's rules for unvaccinated players.

Brown's model girlfriend Cydney Moreau allegedly texted Los Angeles-based chef Steven Ruiz asking for a fake card - a violation of federal law - on July 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFJYz_0dCaazVJ00
Antonio Ruiz shared the story with the Tampa Bay Times after falling out with Brown over a $10,000 debt

'Can you get the COVID cards?' Moreau asked.

'I can try,' replied Ruiz, who had been working for Brown.

'JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,' Moreau added, expressing preference for a card claiming that Brown got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ruiz provided the text exchange to the Tampa Bay Times, which verified the phone numbers, after he fell out with Brown over an unpaid $10,000 debt.

The Bucs said Brown's card passed muster and doesn't have any irregularities.

'After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy,' read the Bucs' November statement. 'All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyeQd_0dCaazVJ00
Brady and the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

In his own November statement, Brown's lawyer Sean Burstyn stressed that his client is vaccinated.

'Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,' Burstyn told the Times.

'Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.'

The NFL does not require players to be vaccinated, but the league has set out rules for teams with unvaccinated players that penalize them, and the opposing teams, with hefty fines for lost games due to outbreaks.

Unvaccinated players are facing many of the same protocols they had last season, before the vaccines were released, including daily testing as well as mask and social distancing requirements.

More than 93 percent of all NFL players are vaccinated according to the league.

Brady and the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. In just five games this season, Brown has recorded 29 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns. The two connected five times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LV back in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jNMH_0dCaazVJ00
The NFL and NFLPA detailed protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players in a memo

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady does a hard pivot on Aaron Rodgers vaccine question

If you expected Tom Brady to share his honest opinion about the Aaron Rodgers vaccine controversy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was happy to disappoint you. In the latest episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, host Jim Gray asked the QB for his take on Rodgers, who missed the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated despite disingenuously telling reporters he had been "immunized" back in August.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bucs#Nflpa
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy