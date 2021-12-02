ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Woman Killed Crossing Busy Hudson Valley Roadway, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOdDX_0dCaakVe00

A woman was killed after she was struck by a Jeep Wrangler crossing a busy roadway.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Dutchess County in the City of Beacon.

The woman was crossing Main Street and Teller Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle, said Detective Sergeant Jason Johnson, of the City of Beacon Police.

The woman was treated on the scene by the City of Beacon Fire Department and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Mobile Life.

She was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center where she died from her injuries, Johnson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler was stopped for a red light on Main Street facing westbound.

The pedestrian was standing on the corner of Main Street and Teller Avenue waiting to cross the street eastbound.

When the traffic light turned green, the pedestrian began crossing the street in the crosswalk, and the operator of the Jeep made a left-hand turn from Main Street onto Teller Avenue striking the woman in the roadway.

An investigation determined that neither impairment nor speed was a factor.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Off Duty Elizabeth EMS Supervisor Airlifted In Motorcycle Crash

An off duty EMT from Elizabeth was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on his way home from work, sources tell Daily Voice.The victim, an EMS supervisor, was on his motorcycle when the crash occurred near the intersection of Magie Avenue and Springfield Road around 2:40 p.m., city officials and…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Police Cruiser In Region Struck By Vehicle

A police cruiser driven by a Western Mass chief of police was rear-ended while waiting to make a turn.The crash took place in Franklin County around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 in Gill.According to Gill PD Chief Christopher Redmond, who was driving the vehicle, he was waiting to turn left onto Turn…
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beacon, NY
Accidents
Beacon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Beacon, NY
Daily Voice

2 Stabbed In Elizabeth

Two adults were hospitalized late Thursday night after being stabbed in Elizabeth.The incident occurred near First Avenue and South 5th Street around 11 p.m., sources told Daily Voice. The victims were rushed to University Hospital in Newark and the incident was under investigation.It was not clear…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Firefighters Reported Hurt In Lakewood Blaze: Developing

A serious multiple-unit house fire left at least two firefighters injured on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The two-alarm fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. Friday at 544 Davids Court in Lakewood, initial reports said.Fire was reported shooting through the roof. Video…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Pedestrian Crossing#Accident#Jeep#Mobile Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Warren County Theft Suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent theft in Warren County.The suspect — pictured above — is wanted for questioning in regards to a theft in Lopatcong on Nov. 30, police said.Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. Wayne at (9…
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Paterson

Authorities identified a woman shot several times and killed on a Paterson street as a 25-year-old city resident.Jasmin Wel was found struck by gunfire on outside 661 East 24th Street, just off Broadway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, responders said.She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medic…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

Seen her? An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to track down a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November.Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Centereach resident Melissa Molinari, age 38, who was r…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
170K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy