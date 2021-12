(WGR 550) – The Sabres announced that Dustin Tokarski has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been called up from Rochester.

Luukkonen is 6-6-0 with the Amerks. He’s supporting a 3.42 goals against and .888 save percentage.

After an ugly October, Luukkonen put together a good few weeks in November. During that stretch he earned AHL Player of the Week honors which included a 32-save shutout.