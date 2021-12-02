ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont Reveals How Much CT Collected From Sports Betting, Online Gaming In October

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
In the first few weeks after Connecticut launched sports betting and online casino gaming, the state collected about $1.7 million.

Between the soft launch on Tuesday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 31, Connecticut collected about $513,000 from sports betting and $1.2 million from online casino gaming, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

“This first revenue collection for our state reinforces the process and approach by my administration when it came to ensuring our sports betting and iCasino platforms worked seamlessly for consumers,” Lamont said in a statement.

“We worked tirelessly with our casino and state partners to ensure Connecticut consumers would have positive user experiences across platforms and that is exactly what these results illustrate. We’re off to a great start with this new gaming marketplace and we’re looking forward to years of success.”

Lamont said the payment due to the state is currently 13.75 percent of gross gaming revenue for sports betting and 18 percent for online casino gaming.

Daily Voice

