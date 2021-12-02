ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Celine Spring Summer ’22 Show Right Here At 8AM Friday

By Editor picks
fashionweekdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chic must go on—Celine’s Hedi Slimane will present his Spring Summer ’22 offering, Baie Des Anges, on Friday in...

fashionweekdaily.com

NBC News

Zendaya sports a golden spine — yes, you read that right — on the red carpet

From the front, Zendaya’s latest red carpet gown looked like a simple black dress with a high neck and elbow-length sleeves. The "Malcolm & Marie" star's backless dress was held together by an elaborate metal cage that looked like a golden spine with ribs fanning out to the sides. The spine transformed into twin snake heads with glittering eyes that reached up to her shoulder blades.
CELEBRITIES
homenewshere.com

Vassena Hudgens is the new face of Fabletics' Velour line

Vanessa Hudgens has been unveiled as the face of Fabletics’ new Velour line. The ‘tick, tick… Boom’ star can be seen modelling the retro “vibe” altering collection - which is available now on the online retailer - she has and praised it for being “bold” but “comfortable”. The 32-year-old actress...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Must Read: Bella Hadid Joins VS Collective, Why Is Fashion Obsessed With the Metaverse?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Thursday, Victoria's Secret announced that Bella Hadid would be joining the VS Collective, the new, non-Angel ambassadors who serve as models and representatives for the brand. "What magnetized me to coming back [to the brand] was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," Hadid told Marie Claire's Neha Prakash. "Six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed. I feel like the world really deserves a brand like Victoria's Secret and to also feel represented by it as well." {Marie Claire}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hedi Slimane
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: YSL Celebrates In Style, Adele Announces Vegas Residency, Louis Vuitton Show Will Go Ahead, Zegna Rebrands, And More!

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s shock passing, questions arose about whether Louis Vuitton will forge ahead with plans for the designer’s Spring Summer 2022 collection outing. An announcement made by Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s family has confirmed that the show will go ahead, taking place in Miami this evening at 5.30PM.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Why Bella Hadid Is Rejoining Victoria’s Secret, Cardi B Named Creative Director At Playboy, Josephine Skriver’s Latest Collab, And More!

Bella Hadid is rejoining Victoria’s Secret, now VS Collective. Supermodel Bella Hadid was announced today as the latest star to join the VS Collective. To coincide with the announcement, Hadid gave an interview to Marie Claire to discuss her change of heart. (The 25-year-old had previously cut ties with the troubled brand after she and other models accused former exec Ed Razek of inappropriate behavior and had once said she never felt “powerful” working with the company.) Today, she clarified: “It has been a few years since I’ve done anything with Victoria’s Secret. What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically…. There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria’s Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female.” Hadid added that she deliberated taking the meeting with the rebranded company for some 18 months. Of the new era, she said: “I know firsthand how Victoria’s Secret used to make me feel, and now, going onto set every day, there is just an energy that’s switched. I would never work for a company that not only made me feel a type of way, but made the world feel a type of way, until I knew for a fact that real change was going to be made.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Discover SANDRO Spring Summer 2022 Collection

French fashion house SANDRO presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection during the Paris Fashion Week with a digital lookbook. The collection goes back to the label’s urban Parisian roots, focusing on a streetwear attire. The star of the lookbook is Lucan Song captured by photography duo Lola & Pani with styling from Jerome Andre.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

OPENING CEREMONY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon presented Opening Ceremony Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection as a part of New York Fashion Week. For this season, designers found inspiration in their friends and collaborators. The designer duo introduced trendy oversized pieces, textural knits and pastel polos. For the Spring Summer 2022 Collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Celine Women’s Spring 2022

Hedi Slimane gets the last word on the spring 2022 season with his brisk fashion film for Celine, which could also double as a terrific tourism campaign for the French resort city of Nice. The idyllic footage is enough to make you want to don a straw boater, a cardigan-style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Getting Artsy! The Daily Front Row’s Art-themed Holiday Issue Lands Today

No Basel? No problem! We’re bringing the chicest intel from the art world right to your fingertips with the launch of our latest edition, The Art Issue. With a focus on what’s hot and happening in art, fashion, and beyond—and believe us, there’s a lot to talk about—we couldn’t stick to just one cover either. To celebrate our final issue of the year, The Daily opted to shine a light on two stars: mega-watt supermodel Candice Swanepoel and acclaimed emerging artist Emmanuel Taku.
VISUAL ART
fashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Star Lurex Maxi Dress

What: A made-you-look figure-skimming maxi that screams “festivities!” Flattering puff sleeves, a tasteful v-neck, and ruffle detailing around the waist combined with a floor-sweeping length ensure this dress is ready for everything that the hectic holiday season can throw at you. Who: Based in New York City and founded by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

NATASHA ZINKO Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion brand Natasha Zinko presented their Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that was inspired by life in quarantine and receiving overload of packages. Zinko said that the box idea for collection emerged from constant packages that kept coming and the relationships between the packaging in which so many garments are transported and the humans those garments end up packaging.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Blackpink's Lisa Makes Her Runway Debut at Celine

It's Lalisa's world, and we're just living in it. On Friday, Celine released a short film directed by Hedi Slimane to debut its Summer 2022 collection, title "Baie des Anges." In lieu of walking down a traditional runway, models make their way through various iconic locations in Nice — down the Promenade des Anglais, around the Astronomical Observatory and outside the historic Le Negresco hotel and the Villa Masséna. The French fashion house also invited some of Slimane's muses to be a part of the cast: Kaia Gerber, Suzanne Lindon, Diana Silvers and Lalisa Manobal, a.k.a. Lisa, the Thai superstar known for performing one fourth of Blackpink, for her recent solo singles, "Lalisa" and "Money," and, among other things, for being incredibly stylish.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Virgil Was Here: Louis Vuitton Dedicates Its Spring 2022 Show to the Late Fashion Icon

Virgil Abloh is a fashion icon. After founding Off-White in 2012 and becoming Louis Vuitton's artistic director for menswear in 2018, Abloh died from cancer on Sunday, Nov. 28, only a few days before his final show for the brand. To celebrate his life and legacy, Louis Vuitton dedicated its spring/summer 2022 collection to the late designer — including a rainbow-colored statue of Abloh, playful holograms, a star-studded front row, and 82 looks from Abloh's previous and current collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Latest ‘And Just Like That’ Trailer, Miami Hotel Room Prices $oar, And More!

Well, we knew it was inevitable—Sex and the City protagonist Carrie “he’s online can he see me” Bradshaw would eventually have to get her head around modern-day dating. In the latest official trailer for And Just Like That, which airs next Thursday, shows the ever-curious writer discussing dating apps, self-pleasure, and personal evolution, and yes, it looks like she’s very much still married to Big. Take a peek at what storylines are to come below:
MIAMI, FL
malemodelscene.net

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nostalgia by Olivia Kozłowska

Fashion photographer Olivia Kozłowska captured Nostalgia session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the stunning Paweł Pietrzak at Uncover Models Agency. In charge of styling was Olivia Kozłowska, assited by Maja Lach. For the story, Pawel is wearing Boss, Lavard, Vivienne Westwood, YSL, Jan Krol, Gloomy Sunday, Nike, COS, Zara.
PHOTOGRAPHY
djmag.com

Printworks announces full programme for spring/summer 2022

London's Printworks has announced its programme for spring and summer 2022, with the venue also preparing to celebrate its fifth birthday next year. The season begins on Friday 4th February with an event headlined by Partiboi69, also featuring Egyptian Lover (live), Hoe_mies, Miley Serious b2b X-Coast, UNIIQU3 and Teki Latex. The following day will see a host of drum & bass acts arrive for Breakin Science 20, featuring Brockie, Bryan Gee, Ed Rush & Optical, Majistrate, Randall b2b Dillinja, Sub Zero and Benny L, among others.
MUSIC

