Watch The Celine Spring Summer ’22 Show Right Here At 8AM Friday

It's Lalisa's world, and we're just living in it. On Friday, Celine released a short film directed by Hedi Slimane to debut its Summer 2022 collection, title "Baie des Anges." In lieu of walking down a traditional runway, models make their way through various iconic locations in Nice — down the Promenade des Anglais, around the Astronomical Observatory and outside the historic Le Negresco hotel and the Villa Masséna. The French fashion house also invited some of Slimane's muses to be a part of the cast: Kaia Gerber, Suzanne Lindon, Diana Silvers and Lalisa Manobal, a.k.a. Lisa, the Thai superstar known for performing one fourth of Blackpink, for her recent solo singles, "Lalisa" and "Money," and, among other things, for being incredibly stylish.
Comments / 0