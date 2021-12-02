ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Bright side of the moon! Stunning animation shows what asteroids would look like slamming into the moon - and blowing up like fireworks

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The moon is constantly being bombarded by asteroids and nearly all of the impacts go unseen by us on Earth, but an incredible animation gives us a front row seat to what these cosmic events might actually look like.

A video shared by Hazegrayart, a YouTube channel that makes animations about how rockets work, shows what the lunar surface would look like being battered by space rocks, since capturing them with telescopes is a rare occurrence.

Small lights twinkle on the surface of the moon in the three-minute animation, representing asteroids crashing into its surface, and a closer look shows a stunning display after the space rock makes impact - the collision like an explosion of fire works.

More than 6,100 pounds of meteor material hit the moon per day, which is about 100,000 individual rocks, but most of objects are the size of a speck of dust.

However, if it were not for the moon blocking the space rocks, Earth would instead be hit – and life has we known it might not have existed.

Scroll down for videos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riqpX_0dCaZv0M00
The moon is constantly being bombarded by asteroids that go unseen by us on Earth, but an incredible animation gives us a front row seat to what these cosmic events might actually look like. A video shared by Hazegrayart , a YouTube channel, shows what the lunar surface would look like being battered by space rocks, since capturing them with telescopes is a rare occurrence 

The moon sits about 240,000 miles from Earth, where it shines light on us at night, creates high and low tides and provides animals with a natural migration and navigational tool.

And it is about 4.53 billion years old, whereas Earth is around 4.54 billion years old.

Although scientists are not completely sure how the moon was formed, the running theory suggests it was created during a collision between the Earth and a smaller planet, about the size of Mars.

But it acts as a natural barrier for us against space rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxWpw_0dCaZv0M00
Small lights twinkle on the surface of the moon in the three-minute animation, representing asteroids crashing into its surface, and a closer look shows a stunning display after the space rock makes impact - the collision like an explosion of fire works 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pfs9y_0dCaZv0M00
More than 6,100 pounds of meteor material hit the moon per day, which is about 100,000 each day, but most of them are the size of a speck of dust. However, if it were not for the moon taking the brunt of the collisions, Earth would instead be hit – and life has we known it might not have existed

The International Astronomical Union currently recognizes 9,137 craters on the moon's surface, of which 1,675 have been dated.

The slowest asteroids travel 45,000 miles per hour, while the fastest is more than 160,000 mph.

At such speeds even a small ones have incredible energy -- one with a mass of only 10 pounds can dig a crater of more than 30 feet across, hurling 165,000 pounds of lunar soil and rock on ballistic trajectories above the lunar surface.

And sometimes scientists are able to catch the cosmic displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptsw1_0dCaZv0M00
The moon sits about 240,000 miles from Earth, where it shines light on us at night, creates high and low tides and provides animals with a natural migration and navigational tool. And it is about 4.53 billion years old, whereas Earth is around 4.54 billion years old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TU6Gu_0dCaZv0M00
The International Astronomical Union currently recognizes 9,137 craters on the moon's surface, of which 1,675 have been dated. The slowest asteroids travel 45,000 miles per hour, while the fastest is more than 160,000 mph

In 2013, NASA announced a telescope had captured the moment an 88-pound meteorite slammed into the moon.

It was one of the largest the American space agency had seen since it began watching impacts on the lunar surface eight years prior.

'It exploded in a flash nearly 10 times as bright as anything we've ever seen before,' Bill Cooke, with NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, said in a statement.

The flash was so bright that anyone looking at the moon at the moment of impact could have seen it without a telescope, NASA said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a642V_0dCaZv0M00
A study released this month suggests a mysterious near-Earth asteroid the size of a Ferris wheel could actually be an ancient fragment of our moon. Little is known about Kamo`oalewa, but analysis of light reflected from the 190ft space rock suggests it is made from the same material as minerals in lunar rocks from NASA's Apollo missions 

A study released this month suggests a mysterious near-Earth asteroid the size of a Ferris wheel could actually be an ancient fragment of our moon.

Little is known about Kamo`oalewa, which was discovered just five years ago, but analysis of light reflected from the 190-foot space rock suggests it is made from the same material as minerals in lunar rocks from NASA's Apollo missions.

The object is one of a handful of known quasi-satellites — a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the sun but remain relatively close to Earth.

Explained: The difference between an asteroid, meteorite and other space rocks

An asteroid is a large chunk of rock left over from collisions or the early solar system. Most are located between Mars and Jupiter in the Main Belt.

A comet is a rock covered in ice, methane and other compounds. Their orbits take them much further out of the solar system.

A meteor is what astronomers call a flash of light in the atmosphere when debris burns up.

This debris itself is known as a meteoroid. Most are so small they are vapourised in the atmosphere.

If any of this meteoroid makes it to Earth, it is called a meteorite.

Meteors, meteoroids and meteorites normally originate from asteroids and comets.

For example, if Earth passes through the tail of a comet, much of the debris burns up in the atmosphere, forming a meteor shower.

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY
Vegetarian Times

The Only Total Solar Eclipse of 2021 Is Happening This Saturday

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. If you missed that pre-Thanksgiving lunar eclipse, don’t worry. There’s another chance coming right up for you to stay up late and ponder the stars. On Saturday, December 4, 2021 there will be a total solar eclipse for nearly two minutes.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Moon Rock#Asteroid#Bright Side
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
lostcoastoutpost.com

Beaver Moon to Blood Moon: Tonight Will Feature the Longest Partial Eclipse in More Than 500 Years! Let’s Hope Humboldt is Lucky Enough to See It.

If by some sort of miracle, the clouds part and the moon is clearly visible late tonight/ early Friday morning, then Humboldt County residents will have the opportunity to view a significant celestial event — an almost total lunar eclipse will take place starting at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday and will reach its peak at about 1 a.m. on Friday.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
Thrillist

The Leonid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See its Shooting Stars.

The Geminid meteor shower, one of the best of the year, is slowly approaching. It'll hit in December. In the run-up to that display, there are a handful of smaller displays that provide a bit of a teaser for the big one. The last of those is the Leonid meteor shower, which hits its peak the night of November 16 into the morning of November 17.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy