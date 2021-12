He may know if you’re sleeping or if you’re awake, or if you’ve been bad or good (so be good for goodness sake). And he might be able to squeeze himself down chimneys of all the good little boys and girls as he delivers presents around the world in one night. But when it comes to talking, Santa certainly isn’t the biggest conversationalist out there. There is one catchphrase that the jolly fellow likes to utter, and that’s “Ho ho ho.” But why in the name of St. Nick does Santa say “Ho ho ho,” anyway? As it turns out, he actually isn’t saying anything at all.

4 DAYS AGO