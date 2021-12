The Alabama Crimson Tide will play in the SEC Championship Game this weekend, a destination that everyone expected them to make before the season started. However, despite the fact that the Tide is 11-1, very few people are giving them much of a chance to win and see them as a “disappointment.” That’s not something that has sat well with head coach Nick Saban, who lambasted Alabama fans before this weekend’s Iron Bowl victory over Auburn for being “self-absorbed” and not having gratitude for wins.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO