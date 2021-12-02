ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Hawkeyes Reach Rose Bowl, Travel with HN

By HN Staff
 1 day ago

Keep Up to Date with Details on Packages Available

A win in Saturday night's Big Ten Championship game would send Iowa Football to the Rose Bowl. If the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan, travel with Hawkeye Nation to the Grandaddy of them all!

Demand for flights and accommodations in Pasadena will be high. Beat the rush by letting HN take the worry out of you trip.

Sign up HERE for the latest details and various travel packages available.

And...Let's Go Hawks!

