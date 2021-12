A few weeks from the Christmas holiday would be a good time for us citizens of lesser means to start preparing for the best Christmas that we can, according to our means. When we put the holiday season in the proper perspective, there’s a way for any of us to enjoy this time of year. The holiday season can be a depressing time for some of us, but being alive and counting our blessings can be a good reason to be thankful.

