La Crosse, WI

Annual WPSLAX21 gathering at the La Crosse Center to discuss white privilege

By Leah Rivard
 1 day ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – An annual gathering to discuss white privilege starts Friday in La Crosse.

Workshops and speakers will be discussing what white privilege is and how everyone can work together towards equality.

Keynote speakers include Debby Irving, Jasiri X, and Winona La Duke.

For those wanting to attend in person, the event is being held at the La Crosse Center.

There’s also a virtual option.

The event is hosted by LaX Waking Up White Collaborative.

You can register for the event here .

