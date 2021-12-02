ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Supply chain troubles delay JFK Causeway project

By Alecia Ormsby
ccbiznews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe traffic pattern materials unavailable, delaying start of construction on bridge to Padre Island. The JFK Causeway Bridge reconstruction project has been delayed. The materials needed to safely set up a new traffic pattern during...

www.ccbiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Construction causes traffic headaches on JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the JFK Causeway is causing traffic problems Friday. The first phase of the project, which is expected to last until May 2022, began Thursday night after being delayed for several days due to a shortage of traffic barriers. Traffic has been moved to one...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ABC 33/40 News

Hale County ambulance service affected by supply chain delays

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Hale County Emergency Medical Services is currently operating with three ambulances after two were involved in accidents. According to Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director, Russell Weeden, two ambulances were totaled within the last six months. "Two ambulances in the last six months or...
HALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaying
kmaland.com

Supply delays still stalling Sidney school projects completion

(Sidney) -- More than two years after a bond issue's approval, work on a major facilities facelift in the Sidney School District continues. Supply deliveries continue to slow completion of projects at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School and Sidney Elementary School. But, at least one new addition is occupied. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says classes are taking place inside the Career Technical Education addition at the junior-senior high school.
SIDNEY, IA
ABC 33/40 News

Pelham fire station construction delayed by supply chain shortages

PELHAM, Ala. — A Pelham fire station which was supposed to be opened months ago remains under construction due to the impact of the nationwide supply chain shortage. The project currently stands at 90 days behind schedule. Construction crews have struggled to get structural steel, appliances and even the engine for the station's generator. The fire station's plan also calls for a concrete storm shelter.
PELHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Daily Item

Valley courthouse projects impacted by supply chain issues

Multi-million dollar courthouse renovations in Northumberland and Snyder counties are nearing completion. The Northumberland County Courthouse renovation project is about 50 percent complete and the Snyder County Courthouse Annex is expected to be finished in mid-December. Scaffolding will be coming down from the Sunbury courthouse within the next two weeks...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

After supply chain delays, Wendell Street Bridge reopens

After an extended closure, the Wendell Avenue Bridge reopened on Monday. The bridge was initially slated to open more than a month ago, but the project was stymied due to manufacturing delays. However, the contractor was able to install a temporary signal system, which allowed the Alaska Department of Transportation to open the bridge to vehicle traffic late Monday afternoon.
TRAFFIC
KIII 3News

TRAFFIC: JFK Causeway maintenance begins November 29th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning November 29, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to start a $9 million maintenance project on the JFK Causeway Bridge. This project is designed to maximize the structure's life and reduce its overall life-cycle costs. The project includes:. Repairs to the substructure, superstructure,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
boothbayregister.com

Sheriff proposes idea for combatting supply chain delays

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett may have found a way around long delays on deliveries of ordered equipment. On Nov. 16, he proposed ordering equipment, such as cruisers, earlier in the year to offset an expected 22-week delivery period for cruisers. In April, commissioners approved buying three cruisers which still haven’t been delivered. Commissioners approved a fourth authorizing Brackett’s request to buy a 2022 hybrid Ford Interceptor utility vehicle for the criminal investigation unit.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
downbeach.com

Supply chain issues delay completion of ‘Lucy’ playground

MARGATE – Maybe Santa can fulfill the wishes of good little boys and girls hoping to have a new playground to enjoy this winter. International supply chain issues have impacted the local community as items needed to complete construction of the much anticipated Lucy the Elephant playground on Jerome Avenue between the tennis and basketball courts are “lost at sea.”
TENNIS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

California Ports Report Supply Chain Progress, Delay Fines for Lingering Cargo Containers

The nation's busiest port complex will delay imposing fines on carriers for lingering containers awaiting pickup, citing significant improvements in the supply chain. The executive directors of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a joint statement on Monday that since last month's announcement of the new fee, the ports have seen a decline of 33% in aging cargo on the docks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Newsom Announces Plans To Expand Stretch Of Interstate 15 By Next Summer

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced plans to temporarily expand Interstate 15 between the state-line and Barstow to ease traffic during peak hours. The project, which is estimated to cost $12 million, will begin mid-Spring 2022 and will be completed by next summer, according to a news release issued by his office. The project will entail utilizing the shoulder as a third lane after it is repaved and re-striped. “This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.” The third lane, once completed, will be utilized during peak hours. Newsom said in a news conference that the state planned to initiate parallel solutions as well.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy