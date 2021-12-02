LMAS District Health Department Issues Public Health Warning

The LMAS District Health Department, which covers Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft Counties, is issuing a public health warning pertaining to the coronavirus.

The health department says covid cases are rising rapidly, and local hospitals, along with public health, are facing capacity limits.

They say they need a majority of residents to follow basic mitigation protocols. This includes wearing masks and getting the coronavirus vaccines.

According to the health department, during the first 16 months of the pandemic (Mar. 2020-July 2021), the LMAS counties added 2,300 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

Additionally, they say in the last four months (Aug. 2021-Dec. 2021), they have added 2,139 cases and 15 deaths.

Furthermore, they say 48% of all cases during the pandemic and 43% of deaths have happened in just four months. The health department states that what changed is the arrival of the delta variant in the mid-to-late summer in the region.

According to the department, of the 2,139 cases since Aug. 1, 85% have been unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, of the 15 deaths that happened during the time period, 13 were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

The LMAS District Health Department says overall, the counties are only 61% vaccinated, with the lowest vaccination completion rates in individuals ages 12 to 19 (40%) and 49% of individuals ages 20-39.

They say they have been advised by one of their local hospitals that they are reaching bed capacity with COVID patients, and there is a lack of hospitals to transfer critically ill patients to.

In this public health warning, the LMAS District Health Department advises the following:

If you haven’t been vaccinated or gotten your booster, please do so. Wear a mask in indoor public or other crowded spaces. Face masks are very effective at reducing risk of infection. Get tested for COVID if you don’t feel well or believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID. If you test positive or have a confirmed exposure, ask your medical care provider about receiving monoclonal antibody treatments. These treatments greatly reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Stay home when sick except to seek medical care

According to Frontline UPdates, 497 adult patients were admitted to Michigan hospitals Thursday with a positive coronavirus status.

They say 72% were reported as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 28% were reported fully vaccinated.

Broken down, there were: 12 pediatric patients, 2 patients ages 18-19, 18 patients ages 20-29, 31 patients ages 30-39, 45 patients ages 40-49, 88 patients ages 50-59, 105 patients ages 60-69, 110 patients ages 70-79, 79 patients ages 80 years and older, and 7 patients of an unknown age admitted to Michigan hospitals Thursday.

To find local vaccination or testing opportunities, click here.