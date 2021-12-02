ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LMAS District Health Department Issues Public Health Warning

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

The LMAS District Health Department, which covers Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft Counties, is issuing a public health warning pertaining to the coronavirus.

The health department says covid cases are rising rapidly, and local hospitals, along with public health, are facing capacity limits.

They say they need a majority of residents to follow basic mitigation protocols. This includes wearing masks and getting the coronavirus vaccines.

According to the health department, during the first 16 months of the pandemic (Mar. 2020-July 2021), the LMAS counties added 2,300 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

Additionally, they say in the last four months (Aug. 2021-Dec. 2021), they have added 2,139 cases and 15 deaths.

Furthermore, they say 48% of all cases during the pandemic and 43% of deaths have happened in just four months. The health department states that what changed is the arrival of the delta variant in the mid-to-late summer in the region.

According to the department, of the 2,139 cases since Aug. 1, 85% have been unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, of the 15 deaths that happened during the time period, 13 were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

The LMAS District Health Department says overall, the counties are only 61% vaccinated, with the lowest vaccination completion rates in individuals ages 12 to 19 (40%) and 49% of individuals ages 20-39.

They say they have been advised by one of their local hospitals that they are reaching bed capacity with COVID patients, and there is a lack of hospitals to transfer critically ill patients to.

In this public health warning, the LMAS District Health Department advises the following:

  1. If you haven’t been vaccinated or gotten your booster, please do so.
  2. Wear a mask in indoor public or other crowded spaces. Face masks are very effective at reducing risk of infection.
  3. Get tested for COVID if you don’t feel well or believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID.
  4. If you test positive or have a confirmed exposure, ask your medical care provider about receiving monoclonal antibody treatments. These treatments greatly reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.
  5. Stay home when sick except to seek medical care
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAQ3m_0dCaXzSq00

According to Frontline UPdates, 497 adult patients were admitted to Michigan hospitals Thursday with a positive coronavirus status.

They say 72% were reported as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 28% were reported fully vaccinated.

Broken down, there were: 12 pediatric patients, 2 patients ages 18-19, 18 patients ages 20-29, 31 patients ages 30-39, 45 patients ages 40-49, 88 patients ages 50-59, 105 patients ages 60-69, 110 patients ages 70-79, 79 patients ages 80 years and older, and 7 patients of an unknown age admitted to Michigan hospitals Thursday.

To find local vaccination or testing opportunities, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Public health alert issued for presence of fentanyl-laced marijuana

DETROIT, Mich. — Wayne State University’s Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center (MiPDC) is issuing a public health warning regarding fentanyl-laced marijuana after they say patients outside of the state have been treated for opioid exposure. Those patients say they only smoked cannabis, says MiPDC, who explain an overdose case...
DETROIT, MI
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

New Jersey Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Fully Vaccinated Adult Isolating in North Jersey

“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.” ~ NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 4,700 new cases; 25 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 4,712 to a total of 474,479, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,730. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The effort to contain the coronavirus with vaccines is about to get harder

It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kait 8

Mumps cases rising in vaccinated children, report says

(Gray News) - A study recently published by the American Academy of Pediatrics said the majority of mumps cases reported in the United States since 2007 occurred in children and adolescents who were vaccinated. “After the introduction of mumps vaccine in 1967, U.S. mumps cases declined by more than 99%;...
KIDS
cbs4local.com

Borderland school districts comment on updated El Paso public health order

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some school districts in the borderland have given responses after the public health order was updated by El Paso health officials. Public health officials updated their COVID-19 recommendations to schools due to the continued climb in COVID-19 cases. The health department is suggesting masks that...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Care#Covid#The Health Department
wivk.com

Tennessee Department of Health on Omicrion COVID-19 Variant

The Tennessee Department of Health is monitoring the new Omicron COVID-19 variant situation closely. Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says she’s been briefed by both the CDC and White House within the last 48 hours. She says there are no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Tennessee. Dr. Piercey says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wlds.com

Health Department to School District Taking Notice of Sudden Rise in New COVID Cases

New cases of COVID are sharply on the rise again, and everyone from school districts to the health department is taking notice. Morgan, Scott, and Greene Counties all reported nearly or more than double the number of new cases of COVID confirmed since just two weeks ago, and this morning the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the trend is statewide, with over 49,550 new cases and 182 new deaths confirmed since last Friday, November 26th.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that Camden County will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLFI.com

Flu hospitalizations are down

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Local hospitals are reporting that they aren't seeing a lot of flu cases. The focus has been centered around the fight against COVID and encouraging people to get vaccinated. Franciscan Health Vice President Dr. Daniel Wickert said there has have been very few in hospital flu cases.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
9&10 News

West Michigan Healthcare Systems’ Provide COVID Update

Health officials say the number of hospitalized COVID patients in West Michigan puts healthcare systems in a place never seen before in the pandemic. COVID cases continue to rise. This current surge of cases is similar to that of a year ago. The majority of cases are from unvaccinated. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mauinow.com

Health Department Issues Red Placard to Lahaina Eatery on Maui

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard to 808 Grindz Café, located at 843 Waine‘e St. in Lahaina, Maui, saying violations were found during a routine inspection yesterday. Both adult and juvenile cockroach activity was observed, according to DOH reports. The food establishment must...
LAHAINA, HI
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, the state reports that 1,230,187 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 520,643 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 191,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 338 new cases since the most recent report, 3,795 active cases, and 185,391 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 10,032 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 208 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,739 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
MONTANA STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy