ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday evening clouds & showers, followed by much cooler temperatures

By Tim Studebaker
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a very mild Thursday, clouds and showers are beginning to push through, signaling the arrival of a cold front. Look for clouds and showers to continue through Thursday evening,...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Record-breaking warm weather forecast to continue across US

Incredible record-breaking warmth continues across much of the country on Friday and lingering through the weekend. SNOWSTORM STRANDS 61 IN PUB IN YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, FOR THIRD NIGHT, ‘PLENTY OF BEER AVAILABLE’. A new storm developing in the West will travel across the country, bringing an end to some of the...
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Weekend snow will snow down your plans

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s. NW winds 10-20 MPH. Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows will fall to the teens and 20s with NW wind 5-10 MPH. This Weekend: Snow is likely with a heavy band of snow possible in northern ND. That’s where...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Here’s every snow forecast made for D.C. for the upcoming winter

Meteorological winter began Wednesday and many of us even saw our first flakes of snow earlier this week. But what about the weeks and months ahead? Will this winter deliver some serious snowfall? Or will it be like most of recent years, with rather underwhelming amounts?. We issued our winter...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fourstateshomepage.com

Cooler But Still Near 60 Saturday, Rain Late Sunday

Cooler air is moving in tonight but we’ll still be near 60 Saturday. Winds turn around to the south again Sunday but another system moves through Sunday evening. This will bring some rain in to wrap up the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
nycweathernow.com

NYC Quiet Weekend Mild Monday

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. We’re in for a sunny and windy one before things calm down just in time for the weekend. Our next system arrives Monday, and that’ll help boost the temps before we go cool/chilly again on Tuesday. That’s pretty much the pattern going on here, a fast-paced, cool-dominant pattern, with 1-2 days of mild air ahead of each system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wearegreenbay.com

Watching a rain/snow chance this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Midday there will be a few flurries and sprinkles to watch before mostly cloudy skies enter as the sun goes down. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight: Clouds decrease a little bit more resulting in partly cloudy skies....
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

Much Cooler, more December-like Temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weather pattern has been slowly changing with the jet stream slowly edging further south. This will allow cooler, more seasonable air to move into the region the next several days as several cold fronts will race across the northern plains. The first of these...
RAPID CITY, SD
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan to have quiet Friday before rough first weekend of December

Cloudy much of the day...again. Not much sun will break thru the clouds. We'll see showers. Most of it in the afternoon and evening here. In the southern parts of the Lower Peninsula there will be showers all day. For us, totals will be light, but it will be a mix of snow and rain. wind will come from the southwest 5-15 mph. Highs from 28 to 38 degrees across northern Michigan.
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Heavy snow possible this weekend

Temperatures will warm to the upper-20s and lower-30s around the area Saturday. Expect a breeze out of the west with gusts into the 20s. Snow moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulating snow is expected with this winter storm. Parts of the Northland will see more than 6 inches of new snow with a few areas along the shorelines seeing even more. The snow is expected to come to an end Sunday night with cold temperatures to kick off next week's work week. Highs may stay in the single digits Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
kjzz.org

Cooler weather, showers may soon be coming to Phoenix

Phoenix may soon be getting break from the 80-plus degree weather that it saw throughout most of November. That shift could start in just a few days, said meteorologist Isaac Smith with the National Weather Service. “We’ll see those warm temperatures continue through the weekend, but we’ll see those temperatures...
PHOENIX, AZ
wevv.com

Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Today’s high temperature of 70° was our warmest in Evansville in just over three weeks; the last time we saw the temperatures this warm was on the afternoon of November 10th. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 55° at 7 o’clock back down towards 51° around 10 PM. A weak passing cold front will shift or winds northward overnight; the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tri-State. We'll kick off our Saturday morning with a temperature of 41° in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible Up North Over The Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES – Light snow for central Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday night – Winter storm to bring plowable snow up north Saturday & Sunday – Coldest air of the season coming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first weekend of December will bring a wintry blast to northern Minnesota, where residents could see their backyards turned into winter wonderlands, with over 6 inches of snow stacked up. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the storm system will enter the state Saturday evening, moving east along the Interstate 94 corridor in central Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro, particularly the northern suburbs,...
MINNESOTA STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a cooler start to the weekend, a few showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s. EXTENDED: A cold front continues to work south overnight, leaving us with a northwest breeze and with clear skies we drop down to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Saturday still looks great, but we'll be about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow as highs reach the low 50s. Another warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunch time and pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing us back to reality Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s, however a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, we warm back up into the low 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
kprl.com

North County Weather 12.03.2021

Mostly sunny today, but highs near 71. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, clear, lows near 39. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 70 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NW winds 5-10 mph. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. But they’re...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy