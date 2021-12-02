Style Conversational Week 1465: See _____ next year

- - - 'The whole world is watching!" So shouted the throngs of antiwar protesters outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago as they confronted the batons and tear gas of thousands of riot-gear-clad police officers and National Guard troops. The violent moment serves as the climax in most standard depictions of the 1960s. Accounts such as Todd Gitlin's book "The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage,"CNN's 10-part 2014 documentary "The Sixties," produced by Tom Hanks, and Aaron Sorkin's recent movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7"present the decade as one of generational and ideological civil war. The conflict between police and protesters in Grant Park, broadcast internationally, projected the sense that the national consensus, and the country itself, had unraveled at the seams.
