COVID-19 omicron variant found in Colorado

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sean O'Donnell
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, CDPHE said officials expected that the variant would be discovered in the state at some point. Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to have a confirmed omicron variant case.

The variant was discovered in a woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to multiple countries in southern Africa for tourism. CDPHE says the woman was fully vaccinated but had not yet received her booster .

The woman was not symptomatic when she returned home to Colorado and arrived at Denver International Airport. She developed symptoms about a day later and tested positive that day.

“This was expected news that any variant that is so prevalent in the world as the omicron variant is, we knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when it was identified in Colorado,” Governor Jared Polis said in a press conference.

Health officials recommend people who travel internationally get a molecular or PCR test three to five days after their return.

The woman received a positive test result after her travel; it was then identified as the omicron variant through routine investigation by the Tri-County Health Department and CDPHE.

The woman is experiencing minor symptoms and recovering at home. CDPHE has issued an isolation order for her and the people she has been in close contact with until they receive negative tests.

On Wednesday, a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and traveled to South Africa became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant. A person in Minnesota was discovered to have the variant on Thursday, but that person had not recently traveled outside the country.

“We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said after the discovery of the case in California.

This variant was first discovered in South Africa, and about a week ago, the Biden administration issued a travel ban for non-U.S. residents from there and several surrounding countries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus: First case of omicron variant discovered in US

Officials in California have confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday. “The California and San Francisco departments of public health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have confirmed that a...
CBS News

Officials confirm multiple cases of Omicron variant in the U.S.

The governor of New York announced five new confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant after infections were detected in California, Minnesota and Colorado. Dr. Nada Fadul, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest concerns with the new strain.
wpsu.org

At least 2 people in the U.K. have the omicron variant, health secretary says

At least two people in the United Kingdom have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the country's health secretary announced. The cases are linked and involve travel to southern Africa, where the latest variant was first identified, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday. The individuals are isolating at home. Cases...
deseret.com

We just learned the second official omicron case in the U.S.

The second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant in the United States has been identified in a Minnesota man. Per NBC New York, the Minnesota resident recently traveled to New York City for a two-day convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The infected patient is an adult male who...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Department of Health Watching Progress of Omicron Variant

Travelers wearing protective face masks arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
NBC4 Columbus

Biden: Omicron variant is a cause for concern, not panic

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the omicron variant of COVID-19 “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”. Speaking from the White House Monday morning, Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to wearing face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.
libertywingspan.com

New COVID variant in the United States

With the availability of vaccinations and boosters, family and friends were able to reunite for a Thanksgiving feast, marking a transition towards normalcy. However, reports of a newly identified coronavirus variant, named Omicron, have prompted a state of uncertainty and concern worldwide. According to the WHO, the Omicron variant was...
Minnesota Reformer

Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota

The second U.S. case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Minnesota on Thursday, leading the governor to ask residents to renew their efforts to slow the spread. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans know what to do to keep each […] The post Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
beckershospitalreview.com

States where the omicron variant has been detected

The World Health Organization deemed coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 — also known as omicron — a variant of concern and the U.S. followed suit Nov. 30 also classifying it as a variant of concern. The nation's first cases have been reported as U.S. officials race to contain it. Editor's note: This...
cedarcityutah.com

Utah medical officials prepare for COVID variant. Is omicron worth the concern?

ST. GEORGE — For the first time since July, areas of Southern Utah are no longer seeing the highest rate of transmission of COVID-19. At the same time, a new variant of the virus has raised the alarm of health officials worldwide who fear it may be a more contagious and deadly form of the disease – the key word being “may.”
