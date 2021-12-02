ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Opinion—Self-care during finals

By Akasha Khalsa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time of the year, tensions are running high. Stress is peaking for many students, and much of that is a result of final exams. We all share the feeling of urgency and uncertainty about how we will measure up when comparing our performance to previous semesters. Whether you’re working...

Get help navigating holiday stress with self-care

Navigating the busyness of the holiday season can be a struggle. While the outside world is all a hustle, we must go within to pay attention to what we need. The Case Western Reserve University Wellness Program will host a four-week series titled “Self-Care Amidst Holiday Stress” to help faculty and staff prioritize self-care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tips to succeed during finals mentally, physically and academically

The few weeks surrounding finals are typically stereotyped as being a time when students are so stressed they willingly sacrifice their mental health in order to pass their final exams and finish final projects. They pull all-nighters, survive off of coffee and energy drinks and eat processed snacks at their computer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Plan for Self-Care and Success During Finals

We all know that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and mindset is key to success. But come finals week, good habits often fly out the window as we invite stress in the front door. Checkout these campus resources and events to stay balanced, keep active, and feed your brain as you hit the books this month.
ARCATA, CA
As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Affective Disorder Is More Likely To Set In

(CBS4) – Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that typically sets in this time of year. It’s characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting four to five months per year. Symptoms include low mood, low motivation, and a desire to isolate. “It really is a depression that meets all the signs and symptoms, but it has that seasonal course,” says Dr. Anat Geva, clinical psychologist with the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. “To be diagnosed with SAD, the person would need to have more of these depressive episodes happening during the winter for example, than...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Self Care#Productivity#Management System#The Mayo Clinic#Yale Medicine
Self-Care is Just as Important as Finals

College is hard and it takes a lot out of students. There are classes to attend, assignments to complete, and of course studying to power through. Sometimes, self-care is an afterthought, but it something we all need to prioritize. With finals week quickly approaching, it is all the more important that we take the extra time to take care of ourselves.
Self-care should now be your plan

A family medicine resident sings, “Self-Care Should Now Be Your Plan.”. You’ve seen lots of deaths in the hospital. Many patients you just couldn’t save. You did everything you could have possibly done, but the winner was the grave. People over you showed you no sympathy,. So you began to...
HEALTH
How to Support Mental Health in Winter: Tips and Tricks for Self Care

Originally Posted On: https://ritareviews.net/how-to-support-mental-health-in-winter-tips-and-tricks-for-self-care/. The winter season is a difficult time for many people. The cold weather combined with a lack of sunlight can contribute to SAD (seasonal affective disorder). At the same time, the holiday season can bring about feelings of loneliness or isolation, especially for those who are grieving a loss during this time.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
Tobin: Setting boundaries is a form of self-care

As we enter into the holiday season, self-care may take a backseat to other activities we consider mandatory during this time of year. Holiday parties, shopping, decorating, family get-togethers and baking, just to name a few, seem to take precedence during this time. Because of all of these obligations, self-care is of the utmost importance.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
