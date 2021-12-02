ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

2 dead after car catches fire in crash on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXrkA_0dCaWKOW00

Two people died after a fiery crash on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass earlier this week.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound freeway south of Oak Hill Road.

Authorities said the driver of an unknown model Mitsubushi had, for unknown reasons, come to a stop in the No. 2 lane that morning.

That’s when a driver from Apple Valley crashed into the back of the vehicle. California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said that the car caught fire and “became fully engulfed,” California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said.

The Mitsubishi’s driver did not get out of the vehicle and died at the scene. As of Thursday, the driver remained unidentified, and no cause of death had been determined, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

A 60-year-old man who was riding in the car could escape from the burning vehicle. However, he suffered major injuries and died later at a local hospital.

The CHP only identified him as residing in Los Angeles.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Omicron coronavirus variant found in at least 10 states

The new omicron coronavirus variant has been found in at least 10 U.S. states a little over a week after the strain was discovered in southern Africa. The variant has been found in Maryland, Utah, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New York, Colorado, Minnesota, California, Hawaii and Nebraska. It is likely the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
City
Apple Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajon Pass#California Highway Patrol#Interstate 15#Oak Hill#Accident#Mitsubushi#Mitsubishi#Chp#Daily Press
Fox News

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

569
Followers
79
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy