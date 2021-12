A couple of months back, Subaru revealed the all-new 2022 WRX, and although the design of the car has not gone down well with everyone, the new sedan looks like it'll be a hit. It gets a new 2.4-liter boxer four that is turbocharged to produce 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which can be harnessed with your choice of either a six-speed manual or the Subaru Performance Transmission, an automatic unit. It's not excessively powerful, but an STI version is sure to follow soon enough with more grunt. In preparation for that car, Subaru in Japan has just revealed the WRX S4, a slightly more exciting variant of the existing car.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO