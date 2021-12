Nebraskans For Peace supports the plan developed by the “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” task force that will work to make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome. The plan has not yet been implemented. Normally, our thoughts would be, “OK, great. Now put your words into action,” but we are troubled by the governor’s interference in the process. The university is legally governed by its administration and Board of Regents, not by the governor.

2 DAYS AGO