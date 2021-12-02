ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House subcommittee unanimously approves bigger wine bottles

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerennial legislation gets a House subcommittee boost. But will it be the toast of the Senate?. An effort to allow the sale of giant wine bottles in the state received an outpouring of approval as Rep. Chip LaMarca’s bill to smash wine bottle limits unanimously passed its first subcommittee hearing...

