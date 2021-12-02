ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 omicron variant found in Colorado

By Sean O'Donnell, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lzMl_0dCaVXaW00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, CDPHE said officials expected that the variant would be discovered in the state at some point. Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to have a confirmed omicron variant case.

The variant was discovered in a woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to multiple countries in southern Africa for tourism. CDPHE says the woman was fully vaccinated but had not yet received her booster .

How bad is omicron? Here’s what a South African doctor says

The woman was not symptomatic when she returned home to Colorado and arrived at Denver International Airport. She developed symptoms about a day later and tested positive that day.

“This was expected news that any variant that is so prevalent in the world as the omicron variant is, we knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when it was identified in Colorado,” Governor Jared Polis said in a press conference.

How to pronounce omicron, the new COVID variant of concern

Health officials recommend people who travel internationally get a molecular or PCR test three to five days after their return.

The woman received a positive test result after her travel; it was then identified as the omicron variant through routine investigation by the Tri-County Health Department and CDPHE.

The woman is experiencing minor symptoms and recovering at home. CDPHE has issued an isolation order for her and the people she has been in close contact with until they receive negative tests.

Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?

On Wednesday, a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and traveled to South Africa became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant. A person in Minnesota was discovered to have the variant on Thursday, but that person had not recently traveled outside the country.

“We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said after the discovery of the case in California.

This variant was first discovered in South Africa, and about a week ago, the Biden administration issued a travel ban for non-U.S. residents from there and several surrounding countries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus: First case of omicron variant discovered in US

Officials in California have confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday. “The California and San Francisco departments of public health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have confirmed that a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucson.com

University of Arizona 'on alert' as omicron variant emerges

The University of Arizona is concerned about the emergence of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. “We’re all on alert,” UA President Robert Robbins said at a virtual news conference Monday morning. “It is still early, and scientists around the world are working to study and better understand this new variant. As they do this work, we will monitor public health conditions and adapt as needed.”
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jared Polis
CBS News

Officials confirm multiple cases of Omicron variant in the U.S.

The governor of New York announced five new confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant after infections were detected in California, Minnesota and Colorado. Dr. Nada Fadul, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest concerns with the new strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Kdvr#A South African#Covid#Pcr
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Department of Health Watching Progress of Omicron Variant

Travelers wearing protective face masks arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Minnesota Reformer

Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota

The second U.S. case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Minnesota on Thursday, leading the governor to ask residents to renew their efforts to slow the spread. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans know what to do to keep each […] The post Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
cedarcityutah.com

Utah medical officials prepare for COVID variant. Is omicron worth the concern?

ST. GEORGE — For the first time since July, areas of Southern Utah are no longer seeing the highest rate of transmission of COVID-19. At the same time, a new variant of the virus has raised the alarm of health officials worldwide who fear it may be a more contagious and deadly form of the disease – the key word being “may.”
UTAH STATE
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy