ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two Arrested in LA Area for Alleged Roles in Hospice Fraud Scheme

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntzh3_0dCaVGpP00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two hospice facility owners were arrested today in Los Angeles on criminal charges related to an alleged health care fraud scheme that involved billing for services purportedly provided to Medicare beneficiaries who did not exist, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Oganes Doganyan, 49, of Northridge, and Kristine Arutyunyan, 38, of Glendale, allegedly paid illegal kickbacks for the referral of beneficiary information that could be used to bill for supposed hospice services, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors also allege that Doganyan and Arutyunyan caused bogus claims to be billed to Medicare for hospice services that were medically unnecessary, not eligible for reimbursement, and not provided.

Doganyan and Arutyunyan are scheduled to make their initial appearances Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles federal court.

The defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks and paying kickbacks. If convicted of all charges, Doganyan and Arutyunyan each face up to 35 years in prison, the DOJ noted.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glendale, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Northridge, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Glendale, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Health Care Fraud#Medicare#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy