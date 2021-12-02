ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applying the Macro Framework to Crypto

Francis Hunt aka The Crypto Sniper, talks to Real Vision's Ash Bennington to...

The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
Money, Macro, Metaverse and Crypto with Raoul Pal

In this video, James, founder of InvestAnswers, interviews Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision. They talk about the current state of macroeconomics, money, crypto, and the metaverse. The episode premiered on November 30, 2021.
European Central Bank approves framework for overseeing stablecoins and crypto

The European Central Bank has approved a framework that assesses the security and efficiency of cryptocurrency-related services. The bank is focused on the smooth operation of payment systems involving stablecoins and crypto-assets. Companies subject to the framework are expected to comply by November 15, 2022. The governing council of the...
ECB extends PISA framework to cover crypto and electronic wallets

The governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has approved the expansion of the ECB’s electronic payment oversight to cover crypto transfers and other digital payment tokens. According to a press release issued by the ECB on Monday, the new policy is part of a revamped Eurosystem electronic payment...
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Four Altcoins Witnessing Mass Adoption As Crypto Market Targets $200,000,000,000,000 Market Cap, Says Macro Guru Raoul Pal

Macro guru Raoul Pal says he remains very bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum and four large-cap altcoins as crypto continues to see adoption on a global scale. In a new interview on business and entrepreneurial YouTube channel Goko Group, Pal says he expects the total crypto market to rise 100x in the coming years on the back of exponential adoption.
Institutions took crypto profits amid 'shaky' macro picture, trading execs say

Cryptocurrency traders have been gripped by a drawdown that executives in the market say is tied to institutional selling. The price of bitcoin plunged below $43,000 overnight Saturday, falling from highs near $57,000 during Friday's session. While the price of bitcoin has since pared some of those losses -- trading above $49,000 at the time of writing -- trading executives tell The Block that large institutional selling triggered a broader market shift.
3 smart contract cryptocurrencies to buy in December 2021

The smart contract industry is seeing robust growth. It is the technology that powers leading decentralized autonomous organisations. We explain why Ethereum, Polygon, and Algorand are good buys. The smart contract technology is changing all aspects of the global economy. It refers to programs stored on a blockchain and run...
Ethereum Proposals, DeFi Hacks, Name Changes and 20 Crypto Jokes

In the cryptoweek behind us: as the Bitcoin mining difficulty broke its longest gain streak since 2018, Vitalik Buterin proposed a new EIP to tackle Ethereum’s sky-high gas fees, an Ethereum developer called for the community to help testing the Merge, and many claimed that the ethereum/bitcoin chart looked primed for a sharp move higher, but some were betting on an opposite outcome. The first atomic swap between monero and ethereum occurred on L2 solution Arbitrum, and Binance resumed DOGE withdrawals stating that 'no shade was intended'. Also, Binance boss CZ is reportedly the richest ethnic Chinese person alive. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht launched his NFT auction. Around USD 31m was stolen from DeFi platform MonoX, and over USD 100m from Badger DAO.
Crypto Exchanges in 2022: More Services, More Compliance, and Competition

Exchanges expect to widen their offerings next year for both institutional and retail clients. The rise of PoS cryptoassets comes with the potential to add new services. DeFi-based services might also gain more traction, since they offer the potential for higher returns. We’re likely to see more exchanges list Web...
First Monero and Ethereum Atomic Swap Completed on Arbitrum

The first atomic swap between monero (XMR) and ethereum (ETH) has occurred on Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum, according to data by Arbitrum blockchain explorer Arbiscan and Monero explorer. Elizabeth Binks, a software engineer at blockchain R&D firm ChainSafe Systems, and contributors have completed the "XMR<->ETH atomic swap project", marking...
Eurosystem Approves New Oversight Framework Concerning Crypto Services

The monetary authority of the euro area, the Eurosystem, has introduced a new framework for overseeing electronic payments, including services related to crypto assets. The new set of rules will complement upcoming EU regulations for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. ECB Aims for Secure and Efficient Digital Payments Through Improved Oversight. Following...
Eurosystem changes framework for electronic payments

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council has announced a new framework for electronic payments. The new framework aims to make the future payments ecosystem safer and more efficient, as part of the Central Bank’s agenda to promote better integration of the payment systems. The new Eurosystem will utilise an improved...
Indian businesses ride crypto-wave despite uncertain regulatory framework

While the Indian administration is making an attempt to onboard policymakers for a progressive crypto law, recent reports also suggest otherwise. With watchdogs like the central bank maintaining a cautious stance on the sector, India might allow only pre-approved tokens to trade. Recently, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), a political organization...
