ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Just In: The EHX Nano Q-Tron and Other Fresh Gear News

reverb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's new in the world of gear? Yvette Young's second signature Ibanez, Supro's first-ever pedal-platform amp, a brand-new mini Q-Tron, and more. Hear the Nano Q-Tron in action in EHX's announcement video. The secret sauce to funk guitar or a Jerry Garcia-like lead tone, the Q-Tron has long been...

reverb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 Is A Dirt Cheap $40, + Other Gear On Sale

There’s a deal collection of SteelSeries gaming accessories over on Amazon right now for Black Friday. Which includes the Arctis 3 Console edition headset, as well as various mice, keyboards, and more at lower prices. SteelSeries makes some of the best quality gaming accessories around, and even without a deal...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Save Up To 33% On Nest Wi-Fi 2-Packs & Other Networking Gear

You can’t be on the internet wirelessly without networking gear, so you should definitely check out these deals on Amazon for Black Friday that are up to 33% off. One of the most notable products on sale in this category is the 2-pack of the Google Nest Wifi. A mesh router system that makes it easy to expand your wireless network across the home and eliminate dead spots. Or at least minimize them.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News

Though Sonos is experiencing a well-publicized series of product delays right in the heart of the holiday season, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. The latest news to concern the tech-meets-hi-fi giant is word that a smaller and less expensive Sub may be on the horizon. First reported by a user on Reddit, the Sonos smartphone app makes mention of the "Sub Mini" in the quick help menu. The text in the app describes it as a "smaller, cylindrical subwoofer." This could be great news for apartment-dwellers and more budget-conscious hi-fi enthusiasts alike, as the sub currently retails for $749 — a more than solid chunk of change. It stands to reason that the Sub Mini would come in at a lower price point, making those sweet bass tones much more accessible.
ELECTRONICS
reverb.com

Video: Exploring Wavetable Synthesis in Modular w/ Modbap Osiris

Wavetable synths are pretty complex, but the new Osiris Bi-Fidelity Wavetable Oscillator aims to break down the complexity into just a few knobs. The Osiris is a wavetable Eurorack oscillator, priced at 359 USD sized at 12 HP. The newest module from Modbap Modular was created by Corry Banks (BBoy Tech) and designed in collaboration with Ess Mattisson, who designed the firmware on the Elektron Digitone and Model:Cycles.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Emmanuel
Person
Yvette Young
guitar.com

Electro-Harmonix shrinks the Micro Q-Tron down to the Nano Q-Tron

Electro-Harmonix has expanded its range of Q-Tron envelope filters with the Nano Q-Tron, a more compact version of the Micro Q-Tron with an added volume control. The pedal now has four controls: drive, to adjust how hard the envelope is pushed by your playing dynamics, Q to set the peak bandwidth of the filter, volume for the overall output level and a mode switch to select between low-pass, bandpass and high-pass filters.
ELECTRONICS
thisis50.com

804 Nano – “Real As They Kome”

With ‘Pain Turnt Me Up’ slated to be released early 2022, 804 Nano decides to close out the year with a quick-strike body of work appropriately titled ‘Real As They Kome.’ Composed of 12 cohesive cuts, the new street album includes previously released standouts “Buss It,” and “Bigger.” To accompany the project’s release the Virginia native also premiered the in-studio visual for intro track “Redi Rock.” [Photo Credit: Medium Creative Agency]
MUSIC
Phone Arena

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Bose is well known as a top-tier player in the audio tech market, a company that prioritizes quality and optimal sound above all else. The only drawback to Bose's excellent range of audio accessory products is usually the price tag, as high quality nearly always demands high prices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Group#Electro Harmonix Nano#Ehx#Yy10#Yy20#Orange Cream Sparkle#Facgbe#Moffenzeef Modular#Reverb#Supro Royale Watch
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Sleek Harman Kardon Speaker Is Almost $300 Off

If you’re still playing your music on your phone, we have some very good news for you: There are a ton of new, affordable Bluetooth speakers that will sound infinitely better and still let you take your tunes on-the-go this summer, just like your other portable devices. The bad news? It’s not always easy to know which ones are worth your cash. Luckily, we found one of the best wireless speaker deals you should know about right now: Harman Kardon’s massively discounted its new Go + Play Speaker to just $159.99, a nearly 64% savings on a speaker that usually costs...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones for Bass

When you really want to hear the bass in your favorite tracks, you need a pair of headphones that won’t come up short, generating deep bass you can not only hear but feel — just like the artist intended. These days, it’s easier than ever to find a good pair of headphones for bass — I.e. a pair that won’t make your tunes sound like you’re streaming them from a pair of tinny cans — with a number of companies offering up headphones with bass boost or subwoofer-like technology. If you’re shopping for the best headphones for bass, whether you’re streaming music or...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Guitar
Popular Science

Yamaha YH-L700A headphones review: An immersive experience

With its multiple 3D modes, the Yamaha YH-L700A can make music or movies feel like they're suspended in air. Markkus RovitoAdjust to your surroundings or create whole new virtual spaces with the Yamaha YH-L700A wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods

Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which just celebrated its 55th anniversary last year, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL
reverb.com

Video: Using Effects With Acoustic Guitars & Hybrid Acoustics

We all know electric guitars and effects go together like fries and ketchup, but acoustic guitars and pedals can be a tasty combination too. A traditional acoustic without any kind of built-in electronics will, of course, pose some problems, so you'll at least need to add an aftermarket soundhole or undersaddle pickup to start. But with the wide array of acoustic-electric hybrids and next-level hybrids like the Fender Acoustasonic series guitars, you likely have everything you need already to experiment.
MUSIC
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: News to Close Out Your Week

As we noted at the top of this week, game-changing designer Virgil Abloh passed away last Sunday at the age of 41. In a continuation of his legacy (and a sign of just how many things the multi-hypenate was working on), Mercedes-Benz is honoring Abloh's legacy by presenting his concept car design in Miami this week, dubbed Project MAYBACH. Effectively an off-road luxury vehicle, it's an embodiment of Abloh's design aesthetic, fusing high and low; chunky wheels with a two-seater sports car-like coupé build. Speaking on the partnership, Mercedes-Benz said, "The power of Abloh’s work is not only from the product design, but also the exploratory conversations that his work ignited. Whilst the Project MAYBACH show car was inspired by how one could explore nature within a uniquely luxury context with Maybach, the Mercedes-Benz teams thank Virgil Abloh for the inspiration to explore every day the power of cross-industry dialogue to imagine a better, more inclusive future.” We're not just looking at design concepts today; there's some impressive news worth studying up on before you head into the weekend. Willet's new collab with Wolves to adidas's latest edition of its hyper-popular UltraBoost sneaker, this is Today in Gear.
CARS
SPY

The Awesome Third-Gen Apple AirPods Are On Sale for the Holidays

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The latest round of holiday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got all the details on these latest deals, as well as where you can find the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Headphones. Don’t browse...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Blackpink and Casetify Launch Accessories Collection They ‘Bet You Wanna’ Have

Casetify’s latest collaboration features designs inspired by K-pop queens Blackpink, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to scoop up the limited-edition designs before anyone else. A collection of cases for iPhone and select Samsung devices will launch on December 21 alongside wireless chargers, grip stands, sling bags, accessories for AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. All accessories retail between $25 and $75 on Casetify.com. Casetify Buy: Casetify x Blackpink Collection at $25+ Some of the highlights from the collection include the “In Your Area Case,” which allows fans to personalize their own world tour all-access pass-inspired design, as well as the “Photobooth Case,” which fans can...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Clean Your Headphones and Earbuds

Most earbuds are made to be worn for long stretches throughout the day, especially if you’re working from home right now. But even the best earbuds for working at home get gross, and the buildup of ear gunk can accumulate to the point of discoloration and visible (and invisible) nastiness on your buds. It’s even worse when you look at the earbuds you use for running and working out – all that moisture from sweat and debris from the air outdoors can not only affect the audio quality of your earbuds, but could affect your health as well. While the risk...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy