Just In: The EHX Nano Q-Tron and Other Fresh Gear News

As we noted at the top of this week, game-changing designer Virgil Abloh passed away last Sunday at the age of 41. In a continuation of his legacy (and a sign of just how many things the multi-hypenate was working on), Mercedes-Benz is honoring Abloh's legacy by presenting his concept car design in Miami this week, dubbed Project MAYBACH. Effectively an off-road luxury vehicle, it's an embodiment of Abloh's design aesthetic, fusing high and low; chunky wheels with a two-seater sports car-like coupé build. Speaking on the partnership, Mercedes-Benz said, "The power of Abloh’s work is not only from the product design, but also the exploratory conversations that his work ignited. Whilst the Project MAYBACH show car was inspired by how one could explore nature within a uniquely luxury context with Maybach, the Mercedes-Benz teams thank Virgil Abloh for the inspiration to explore every day the power of cross-industry dialogue to imagine a better, more inclusive future.” We're not just looking at design concepts today; there's some impressive news worth studying up on before you head into the weekend. Willet's new collab with Wolves to adidas's latest edition of its hyper-popular UltraBoost sneaker, this is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO