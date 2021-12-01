Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker & Buck Meek on Their Essential Touring Gear

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin in keeping with their Hanukkah Sessions, have released a new cover song and video for the 7th night of Hanukkah, this time in the from of The Clash’s song “Train In Vain.” The cover is a very faithful cover of the original, with Grohl pairing his voice to the same inflections and tone as Mick Jones. Grohl also attempts to capture all of the high notes and emotions behind the lyrics that you can hear in the voice of Jones. The instruments also stay true to the original, keeping the Harmonica and guitar and drum lines. The song is generally about a breakup and the lamenting of not understanding why it had to happen. It keeps a very upbeat tone and sound, as opposed to the lyrics about betrayal and not standing by. In the video, Grohl plays the drums while Kurstin plays the harmonica and piano.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO