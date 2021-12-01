ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker & Buck Meek on Their Essential Touring Gear

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Thief. Photo by Alexa Viscius. Used with permission from the artist. The music of Big Thief is lush, lucid, and complete with saturated and delicately crafted overdriven guitar tones. As the band prepares to release their 20-track album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Reverb checked...

talkhouse.com

Sam Evian and James Krivchenia (Big Thief) Aren’t Gonna Do Shit Just to Get Bigger

James Krivchenia is the drummer of Big Thief as well as the producer of the band’s just-announced album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. (He also records solo music and is a member of Mega Bog.) Sam Evian is a solo artist who recently released his third full-length, Time To Melt, and he’s also the co-owner and engineer of Flying Cloud Recordings, the upstate New York studio where Big Thief recorded part of Dragon. Here, the two chat about the rituals they had while recording together, as well as how to capture magic in the studio.
MUSIC
bpr.org

Opinion: In Sondheim's essential lyrics, a soundtrack for life

Folks on our show will tell you I use Blackwing grey pencils because Stephen Sondheim did. Not as well, of course. But I always hope for a scintilla of his magic in my words, which was really imagination, fueled by discipline. I did a few stage shows with Stephen, who...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
Adrianne Lenker
Meek
Just In: The EHX Nano Q-Tron and Other Fresh Gear News

What's new in the world of gear? Yvette Young's second signature Ibanez, Supro's first-ever pedal-platform amp, a brand-new mini Q-Tron, and more. Hear the Nano Q-Tron in action in EHX's announcement video. The secret sauce to funk guitar or a Jerry Garcia-like lead tone, the Q-Tron has long been a...
ELECTRONICS
940wfaw.com

Jimmy Page Recalls Recording Lost Track With The Rolling Stones

Jimmy Page is thrilled that his long-forgotten cameo on a Rolling Stones song finally saw the light of day over 45 years after the track's recording sessions. Back in 2020, the Stones finally released their 1974 team-up with Page on the Mick Jagger / Keith Richards original, “Scarlet,” which was featured on the deluxe expanded edition of the Stones' 1973 Goats Head Soup reissue.
MUSIC
#Rock Guitar#Essentials#Guitar Solo#Buck Meek S#El Capistan#Tc Electronic Polytune#Walrus Audio#Pedalboard Big Thief#Magnatone
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
MUSIC
explorebigsky.com

Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.
BIG SKY, MT
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” Garth Brooks

“I had a demo studio and he got a hold of me, wanting to sing demos,” legendary Nashville songwriter Kent Blazy told American Songwriter. “At the time, of all my demo people —Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie—none of them could get a record deal, but they were all fantastic. So, I was always looking for singers to come.”
MUSIC
Entertainment
Rock Music
Music
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Dave Grohl And Greg Kurstin Share Hanukkah Cover Of The Clash’s “Train In Vain”

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin in keeping with their Hanukkah Sessions, have released a new cover song and video for the 7th night of Hanukkah, this time in the from of The Clash’s song “Train In Vain.” The cover is a very faithful cover of the original, with Grohl pairing his voice to the same inflections and tone as Mick Jones. Grohl also attempts to capture all of the high notes and emotions behind the lyrics that you can hear in the voice of Jones. The instruments also stay true to the original, keeping the Harmonica and guitar and drum lines. The song is generally about a breakup and the lamenting of not understanding why it had to happen. It keeps a very upbeat tone and sound, as opposed to the lyrics about betrayal and not standing by. In the video, Grohl plays the drums while Kurstin plays the harmonica and piano.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC

