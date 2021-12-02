ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia Living’s Executive Director Noemi Biely passes away after yearlong battle with cancer

By Jordan Green
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMCyb_0dCaUq8000
Noemi Biely. | Courtesy photo

Following a courageous battle with cancer throughout 2021, Arcadia Living’s Executive Director Noemi Biely passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the age of 52.

Born on Sept. 8, 1969 in Mexico City, Biely began her professional career in Arcadia’s Senior Assisted Living Community as a medical technician and eventually worked her way up to executive director.

She was well known for her work throughout the San Gabriel Valley, as she received a multitude of awards for her services including the Outstanding Executive Director of the Year award in 2014 and 2016.

Biely dedicated more than 15 years of her life to Arcadia Living, and she was recognized as a driving force behind the facility’s success during her tenure. She also remained heavily involved with Arcadia Living throughout 2021 despite her sickness.

“Arcadia Living mourns the loss of Noemi Biely; a leader, a friend, and most importantly, a member of the Arcadia Living family,” Arcadia Living said in an official statement. “It’s without a doubt that her legacy will live on as her spirit will continue to follow us as we move forward and make improvements to the facility in the future.”

Noemi had a rich history in Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. At the age of two, her and the rest of her immediate family relocated to Los Angeles, where she grew up throughout her childhood. Attending Eagle Rock High School and earning her degree at Pasadena City College, she married Walter Biely and raised her three children, Danielle, Walter and Rebecca, in San Dimas.

She also remained a member of the Rotary Club of Sierra Madre for several years, and she experienced tremendous joy when traveling and volunteering throughout the community.

“She always used to say, ‘Walking into this facility is an escape from reality,’ and that she found herself most relaxed when walking up and down the halls of Arcadia Living doing her daily routines,” the statement mentioned.

Biely’s funeral service was held on Monday at the Douglass and Zook Mortuary located at in Monrovia. In what was an open service, dozens of individuals who were touched by Noemi’s work attended the gathering to commemorate her impact on the San Gabriel Valley.

Los Angeles, CA
Health
