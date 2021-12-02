Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity scholarship application is now available for the 2021-22 academic year

With the combined schedule of a working nurse and a full-time mom, you know just how difficult it can be to balance work and family commitments. With the never-ending demands of growing children and a continuous need to put food on the table, it may feel as though there is little room for career advancement. In fact, some working moms wrongly regard putting their own needs first, such as career progression, as selfish. However hard it may seem, placing focus on your career can result in many advantages for your family. Your household can benefit from a motivated, productive mom, a higher income to play with, and a well-adjusted parent who is happy at home and work. So, whether you are a registered nurse with vast experience or you have recently graduated, here is a comprehensive guide to help you take the next step in your career while juggling commitments at work and home.

7 DAYS AGO